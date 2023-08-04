Drexel Basketball Player Terrence Butler Found Dead In His Campus Apartment

A member of Drexel University’s men’s basketball team was found dead on Wednesday in his campus apartment.

Terrence Butler, who was a rising junior for the Drexel Dragons and went to Drexel’s College of Engineering, was found dead in his campus apartment. There is no cause of death at this moment for Butler, but the news sent shock waves throughout the campus.

PHOTO: DREXEL UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Butler, a 6-foot-7 forward who played appeared in eight games through two seasons with the Drexel Dragons but didn’t see much time due to the injuries he fought through over his time at Drexel. Butler was also a scholar-athlete, being named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in the Colonial Athletic Association last season.

While Butler didn’t see much action at Drexel in his two years, he made his mark in high school. The Forestville, Maryland, product went to Bishop McNamara High School and was an all-conference selection, and also received consideration for the McDonald’s All-American team in his senior year as well. Butler averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds per game in high school.

Those who knew Butler described him to 6ABC News Philadelphia as loved off the court as well, a great person, a hard worker, and someone who was overall appreciated by many.

“Beautiful guy had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented,” said Mark Witalec, an employee at the university, told 6ABC.

Along with many other friends and family of Butler, the whole campus of Drexel is mourning the loss of Butler.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends, and teammates,” university President John Fry said in a statement. “In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the university community.”

Butler’s teammates also honored him and mourned him in their social media posts, but there is no word as to whether the Drexel campus will honor Butler with any type of ceremony or if the family would rather keep things private and away from the school.

Terrence Butler is survived by his parents and two sisters, who played basketball at Syracuse and James Madison.