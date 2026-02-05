‘You Got White Privilege’: Deontay Wilder Crashes Out After British Host Pushes ‘Cheater’ Tyson Fury Questions During Promotion For Fight With Derek Chisora

Deontay Wilder had a great run as a heavyweight boxer, bringing the championship back to the United States and briefly energizing the spirit of boxing in a division that once ruled the sports landscape.

However, his two losses to Tyson Fury continue to haunt his legacy. The Bronze Bomber faced Fury and lost by TKO in February 2020. Then he got KO’d in October of 2021.

Deontay Wilder Refused To Respect Or Acknowledge Tyson Fury As Winner

Wilder didn’t take those losses well and has never achieved acclaim in the boxing ring since. He’s been living off his past reputation and a claim that Fury cheated in order to beat him. He’s also allegedly preparing to present his evidence in a documentary.

Footage of Fury going to Wilder’s corner after their final encounter circulated. However, the viral clip from 2021 shows a dejected Wilder unwilling to engage in any good sportsmanship.

Clear audio of Deontay Wilder telling Tyson Fury “I don’t respect you” after The Gypsy King gives him big props. After such an emotional defeat and build-up, I can understand not shaking hands but to say that? Shame after the tremendous courage he showedpic.twitter.com/KgFyQIpFiE — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 14, 2021

Fury approached Wilder’s corner attempting to squash their bad blood, but Wilder wasn’t having it.

“Listen, it’s respect,” said Fury. “You got beat fair, and square tonight, that’s it. I respect you because I’m a man. Don’t show bad sport; you lost fair and square.” “No love. I don’t respect you,” Wilder said, waving Fury away from his stool. Ultimately, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán ushered Fury away from the corner.

Later, Fury was seen talking to Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel to refute Wilder’s many claims that Fury uses performance-enhancing drugs.

“Listen, I’ve never cheated in my life,” said Fury. “I played fair and square. He’s got a bad hatred towards me, I don’t know why but let me tell ya, he lost out like a man tonight. He put me down three times; I put him down four. Great heavyweight fight.”

Deontay Wilder Storms Out Of Interview With Simon Jordan When Asked About Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder is set to make his return to the boxing ring on April 4, 2026, facing Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena in London. In a press conference for his return, Wilder crashed out on British host Simon Jordan after he continued to ask Wilder questions about his excuses for his losses to Tyson Fury. Wilder even had to be restrained by security.



Wilder made it clear, saying:

“I don’t want to talk about him. We’re not gonna talk to him at all. So let’s move on. I came here to talk about Derek Chisora and that’s it.” “It’s part of a schtick that goes with you,” Jordan reasoned. “I always wanted to have a conversation with you because you made observations about Fury… you’ve called him a cheat.” “The biggest in boxing,” Wilder responded. “If somebody is practicing taking the stuff out of their gloves in training what they gonna do in the fight?” Wilder asked.

Deontay Wilder Has Made Excuses For Losses To Tyson Fury

Jordan brought up a list of the excuses Wilder made in the past for why he lost to Tyson including, Wider making accusations that his water was spiked, blaming his trainer Mark Breland for the weight of his Game of Thrones gladiator suit. All of the reasons he has reportedly expressed for getting floored by Fury twice.

Simon Jordan called him a flake and said it was “disappointing” that Wilder would make those kinds of excuses.

“I know the truth. I have the facts,” said Wilder as he got increasingly more agitated and walked towards Jordan.

Deontay Wilder Says Documentary Will Prove Tyson Fury Cheated

Wilder says when the documentary airs everyone will have the facts.

Wilder, who also has a history of reminding people what Black men such as himself have had to endure throughout history accused Jordan of not believing him because he was Black and Tyson was white.

"Why is it so hard to believe a Black man than a white man? Why is it so hard? Why is it…You got white privilege," Wilder screamed. I ain't never had that. He even had Derek Chisora supporting his claims in the background, saying "Yeah, Yeah." "This whole country, this whole world got something to do about *race," Wilder said as they went back and forth.

Was Deontay Wilder Putting On A Show To Hype Boxing Match With Derek Chisora?

Social media reacted to the spectacle, but we also know that Wilder is promoting a boxing match. The heavyweight division has been on life support for some time. Millions are flocking to exhibition bouts featuring YouTubers such as Jake Paul. Jordan said in an interview after the exchange that he wondered “is he (Wilder) on drugs or something” or if this was all a show orchestrated by Wilder.

Scripted fights, false prophets, exhibition matches presented as sanctioned bouts. It’s all fair game now. So, excuse me if I don’t take Widler’s rant that seriously.



For one, he’s taken some serious blows to the head during his career so he might not be in the right state of mind. His ego has certainly taken a beating with the losses to Fury, so he needs a huge comeback to set up a pay day he can retire on. Also, it’s his job to give anybody a reason to watch this fight or cop the documentary.