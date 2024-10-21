“Coach Thug Life Is An Evil Man Who Has NO Business Coaching Young Men”: Deion Sanders’ Shocking NIL Suggestion Sparks Social Media Backlash

Deion Sanders always has the spotlight on him and everything he does and says is analyzed, criticized and praised depending on who’s giving their opinion.

Prior to the Colorado Buffaloes’ 34-7 win over Arizona on Saturday in Tucson, Coach Prime addressed his players with a blunt, motivational message where no feelings were spared.

With Colorado desperately needing a victory to remain in the upper echelon of Big 12 teams, Sanders wanted to motivate his players and encourage them to take even more accountability not only on the field but in life.

“You’re 23 years old and you’re going back to stay with your Mom and Dad; This is OVER.”



Particularly in relation to NIL deals and how the money can distract players from actually performing on the field. Also, how that NIL money is not long-term paper and if you don’t use it as a supplement to your free education, reality and adulthood could hit you harder than Coach Prime ever could.

Sanders may not always be gentle in his approach, but his point is always expressed with little room for misunderstanding.

No coach likes a team that’s too comfortable, and at 5-2, already having surpassed last year’s win total and the expectations of haters across the country, Sanders always finds creative ways to turn up the heat on the field, during team meetings and in the locker room, while dropping a life jewel to stress the urgency of the moment, and how what they did now would impact the rest of their lives.

Deion Sanders Suggest Players Return NIL Money For Underperformance

Sanders took a shot at the complacency of some players and also at NIL deals and how they have, in his opinion, negatively affected the quality of football. He noted that some kids aren’t living up to their contracts and suggested that those who fail to deliver should have to return the money they were given.

“I love the NIL, but I hate it at the same time because I think we should be able to get back the money that you ain’t doing nothing with,” he added, highlighting his frustration with players who fail to live up to expectations after receiving substantial bags.

There’s shock value in what Sanders is saying if you ignore his larger message that the NFL and life beyond college football demands an elevated dedication to being responsible and committed.

Social Media Rips Into Deion Sanders’ Suggestion That Underperforming Players Should Return NIL Money

Some social media haters took it as an opportunity to criticize Coach Prime and challenge the sincerity and logic of his comments.

@AmoreKingTIO said, “As soon as the coaches give back their salaries when they underperform, then we can have that conversation, Deion.” @mikecline89 shared similar sentiments about Coach Prime’s NIL comments. “Can he also keep it Real with his salary, his coaches’ salaries, and the athletic salaries and take that money back as well when the teams do not have winning seasons or produce profitable revenues? COMON MAN!” One X user went straight for the jugular, saying, “Coach thug life is an evil man who has NO business coaching young men” @tyrus24 wanted to know if Sanders would also be returning his salary when he falls short of the mark. “He’s giving back his salary when doesn’t make a bowl, playoffs or win a national title? Everything is always an extreme when it’s directed at kids, but adults get wiggle room. It’s not pro or nothing, most kids just college ball good.”

@Quintorris_ wasn’t feeling the way Prime chose to motivate his team.

“He’s got such a strange way with words,” the X user said. “You want to take the kids’ money back if they’re not stars? dudes weird.”

Coach Prime Has Support Of People Who Praised His Message On Social Media

It was also the perfect time to shake things up and re-establish the culture before heads start getting too big. Despite some negative feedback, there were also plenty of social media fans who were locked in on what Prime was trying to accomplish.

@Ryan_DeQuiroz said: “Great points from Coach. In the NIL money melee, future planning seems to have gone by the wayside for many of these student-athletes. Don’t forget real life is waiting for you on the other side of the game.” A Colorado fan, @yellsforeoften, said: “It’s amazing to me that most of the comments here are completely missing the point. Deion is telling these young men…” X user, @quuaaludes wanted people to put their personal feelings about Prime aside and understand his message saying, “You give a kid 300-500K with no life skills/career and no plan, the money is gone eventually. It’s why a majority of athletes go broke after their careers. Gives you a taste of success, but you’re blinded by the money until it’s gone.” Related: Coach Prime Effect Captivates Colorado| Buffaloes Sets Attendance Record For Annual Spring Game Despite 23 Players Transferring Since December

From this point on, every game that Colorado plays is a step towards a Big 12 championship and bowl eligibility. It would be a tremendous accomplishment after the ups and downs of Coach Prime’s initial season in Colorado. With Travis Hunter nursing a shoulder injury and Sanders having to limit his playing time, which lessens his impact, it’s all hands on deck for the Buffs.

The Buffaloes will face Cincinnati on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.