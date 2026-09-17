‘Unboxing a Fresh Pair of Toes’: Deion Sanders ’10 Toes Down Again’ In New Video After Getting Prosthetic to Replace Toes He Was Forced to Cut Off

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders watched his team begin the 2026 college season 2-0, and now he has two new toes to match the win column.

Sanders is “10 toes down again” after he received a new prosthetic foot attachment that can serve in place of the two toes he was forced to cut off on his left foot.

The former NFL and MLB athlete was forced to amputate his big toe, the toe next to it, and the side of his left calf in 2021 following blood clot complications after surgery on his left foot.

Deion Sanders is feeling like a new man after receiving a set of prosthetic toes to replace two that he was forced to amputate following complications from blood clots. (Photos: @DeionSandersJr/X)

The Colorado Buffaloes football coach revealed a video of himself testing out samples for the set of prosthetic toes in late June. The item, which Sanders was able to slip on to his foot with the missing toes, was tailored to match his skin tone and foot shape.

In the video, released on the YouTube account of Sanders’ son Deion Jr. (Bucky), the coach was told they would have to wait weeks for the unique design to be constructed and delivered.

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Deion Sanders’ wait ended this week, and his son once again captured the live reaction on video while his father opened a box that contained his new prosthetic.

“That’s a nice toenail,” the Colorado coach said after viewing the new toes for the first time. “That’s nice. This is hilarious. (My other son) Shilo would be screaming right now. Shilo, this is for you.”

“I’m 10 toes down again,” Deion Sanders added after trying on the product. Video of the moment can be viewed below.

Some online said the video reminded them of a person opening a new pair of sneakers.

“Unboxing a fresh pair of toes,” Instagram user @mctxcvii wrote in a comment.

“First in my bloodline to see someone unbox some toes like the new (Jordans),” Instagram commenter @chill_cosby_ added.

“That’s Dope!! So Happy for him,” former NFL linebacker Jamie Winborn commented about Deion Sanders’ new toes.

Deion Sanders, who was considered to be among the fastest athletes during his playing career, previously stated that he still deals with pain in his left foot. That pain causes him to walk with an abnormal gait.

The Colorado coach has unfortunately had to battle multiple health concerns dating back to his time in charge of the Jackson State football program from 2020-22. Last year, he also underwent successful surgery to remove his bladder following a cancer diagnosis.

Deion Sanders is now cancer-free, but he underwent another procedure at hospital in April related to his ongoing issues with blood clots, which he said are genetic, according to USA Today.

Deion Sanders’ fourth season at Colorado is off to a good start, especially considering the team won just three games last year.

The 2-0 Buffaloes will travel to face Northwestern (1-0) on Saturday in a game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.