Deion Sanders’ Impact Can’t Be Denied As He Wins 2023 Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year

Although the Colorado Buffaloes’ season fell short in the win column and they recently lost two potential quarterbacks in recruiting wars, Deion Sanders is still taking personal wins.



Sports Illustrated just announced that the Colorado coach and NFL Hall of Famer is the 2023 Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

Deion Sanders Wins SI’s Greatest Honor



This is Sports Illustrated’s highest honor, and Deion is the first college coach in over a decade to receive the prestigious award.



While Colorado’s 4-8 record may not reflect the impact that Deion Sanders has had on their school, the massive increase in sales, attention, TV ratings and respect that came along with his presence did.





Deion Sanders Is A Walking Movement

According to Sports Illustrated, “First-year applications at Colorado are up 26.4% year over year; Black or African American applications are up 80.6%; nonresident applications are up 29.8%; and international applications are up 38.4% from 97 countries, including 16 that didn’t have any applications last year.”



Now, it was acknowledged that these numbers don’t directly correlate to Deion Sanders’ arrival and the introduction of his regime.





But SI did provide some numbers that directly indicate the level of popularity that Sanders brought to Colorado.

Every Home Game Sold Out For First Time In School History



“September sales at the school’s online team store were up 2,544% over the same month in 2022. Every home game in 50,183-seat Folsom Field was sold out for the first time in school history.” Sports Illustrated wrote.



Astonishingly, Sanders was never named a SI Sportsperson of the year during his illustrious NFL career where he made his mark as the greatest cornerback of all time.

It’s even more unfathomable when you realize the same swagger, determination and confidence that he boasts today, he had during his playing days.





But now because of his revitalization of Colorado, and their newfound hope, regardless of what happened during their season, Sports Illustrated views Sanders as the man of the year in the world of sports.



As great of an award as it is though, Sanders has a lot on his plate and he probably isn’t in a celebratory mood.



Colorado Lost Some High Profile Recruits



Not only did the Buffaloes finish their season at 4-8 after a hot 3-0 start, but they lost potential talent in the process.



It was widely reported that 2025 four-star quarterback Antwann Hill had de-committed from Colorado, presumably after their abysmal finish to what started out as a promising season.



Shortly afterward, 2024 three-star quarterback Danny O’Neil announced that he was de-committing from Sanders’ program as well.



In addition, 2025 three-star running back Jamarice Walker also de-committed from the Buffaloes.



So with a Colorado squad that is reeling, and apparently losing some momentum as this season ends, it’s looking like Deion Sanders is going to have to show why he was selected to be the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year all over again.