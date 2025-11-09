‘Degenerate Fools’: Morris Twins Reveal They Played In Many NBA Games Hungover

Former Kansas Jayhawks standouts Marcus and Markieff Morris have both enjoyed solid NBA careers. Although Marcus hasn’t played in the league since 2023, and identical twin Markieff who was dealt to to Lakers in the Luka Doncic blockbuster trade last played in February and is currently a free agent neither seems ready to walk away from the game.



The brothers share a close, close bond and during the most recent episode of their “Morris Code Show” podcast the Philadelphia natives revealed something about themselves that probably won’t sit well with former coaches and teammates. Known around the league as guys who like to mix it up and play the villain role, the brothers mentioned how they played many an NBA game under the influence.

The Morris twins said there were times they showed up to games hungover



“I had plenty of those where I'm walking in the game. Lights way brighter than it was before. I'm just like, holy. I seen three baskets.”



(🎥 @TheMorrisCode2 / h/t @TheClipsCentral ) pic.twitter.com/kioGso0RT9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 7, 2025

Hungover Twins Hooping

As they continued, the brothers had this to say about basically hungover on the court days.

“I had plenty of those where I’m walking in the game. Lights way brighter than it was before. I’m just like, holy. I seen three baskets.”

That’s pretty wild of them to admit that while still being active players who’ve yet to actually walk away from the game. But, in a league where players definitely indulge in extracurricular activities outside of basketball prior to games this really isn’t all that surprising.

Fun Fact: BOTH Morris twins were ejected in their games tonight pic.twitter.com/3tSHZdOpCF — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 7, 2018

Fans Chime In On Morris Twins Big Reveal

It didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions of the Morris twins admitting to playing games while a tad bit inebriated.

“Makes a lot of sense why they played like shit at times. Mfers were drunk,” one fan said.

“The other times were just because they couldn’t play to begin with,” another fan said.

“Totally disrespectful vibes. People pay good money to see them at their best, and treating it like a joke while showing up hungover? That’s rough on the fans who expect real effort,” another fan quipped.

“Degenerate fools. They should be embarrassed,” another fan mentioned.

“But they said bron was lying when he saw 3 rims,” another fan spewed.

“The type of teammates Michael Jordan would punch in the face,” a fan said.

Morris Twins Made History And Have Even Switched Places

Not only did the duo make history in 2013 by becoming the first twins to ever start a game for the same team when they both took the floor for the Phoenix Suns.

The brothers also admitted to switching places at times in high school and AAU tournaments, but adamantly deny ever doing so in the NBA, although conspiracy theories say otherwise.