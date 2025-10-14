‘Work To Help The Ladies Not As a Token Woman For NBA’: Dawn Staley’s Ready To Become First Female NBA Coach Despite Biases That Still Exist

Legendary women’s coach Dawn Staley interviewed for the vacant New York Knicks job that Mike Brown eventually got after the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau, following a devastating loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. There was plenty of chauvinistic and prehistoric backlash and concern about a woman potentially running one of the NBA’s most lucrative and popular franchises.

Some suggested it wasn’t serious. Just a token interview to satisfy those who have been pushing for the NBA’s first women’s head coach and criticize the hiring diversity dating back to when Carolyn Peck led Purdue to the women’s national championship in 1999 and when Becky Hammom was assistant under Gregg Popovich, before starting a WNBA dynasty in Las Vegas.

Would Dawn Staley Want To Be First Woman Named NBA or Men’s College Basketball Head Coach?

During a media press conference for the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks as the 2025-26 season gets underway, the three-time National Championship winning coach and former hoops sensation was asked about her desire to become the first woman head coach in the NBA or men’s college hoops after interviewing for the vacant Knicks head coach job last season.

"And if there are NBA franchises interested in hiring a female, I'm here too, because you've got to be ready to take on that and all the things that it comes with."



"And if there are NBA franchises interested in hiring a female, I'm here too, because you've got to be ready to take on that and all the things that it comes with."

“Not really a whole lot,” Staley bluntly said. “I did the Knicks interview because I’ve known Leon Rose for 39 years. I’m a person that I need a connection… So I have a connection to him and to ‘World Wide Wes’ and I’ve known them all my life. It was a real interview and I liked to see what they’re talking about.”

A veteran coach of 25 years, Staley’s ascension really took off after taking over at South Carolina in 2008. Since then she’s done nothing but win and turn the Gamecocks into a powerhouse on par with UConn, who defeated USC in the National Title game last season, and Tennessee under the legendary Pat Summitt.

Daley says, if any woman is considering accepting an interview for coaching in the NBA, come to her for the blueprint on how to impress.

“If there’s somebody that is interesting, unknowing and interested in being the first female NBA coach or such, I got all the information. Come see because I’ll get you prepared for the interview,” Staley offered.

Social Media Reacts To Dawn Staley Responding To Question About Possibility Of Being First Female NBA Coach

Most basketball fans were supportive of Staley’s response and possible future goals.

“Well they have assistant coaches who are women, so a head coach position is definitely coming soon,” said one fan. “HER!!! Perfect response,” lauded another fan.

Some tried to put a damper on the optimism and still aren’t ready to accept that a woman can coach men just as well as a man.

“Token interview,” said one doubting fan. “Dawn the lunatic,” said another netizen.

Others just feel that her presence will be more deeply felt continuing to help build up women’s basketball and the progress it’s making at the college and pro level.

“Why would an NBA team specifically want to hire a female head coach? As a novelty? The interpersonal dynamics would be uncharted territory,” one fan pondered.

“Why would she want to leave her gig? Women need to stay in the W and women’s college hoops,” said another fan, in favor of keeping women out of coaching men’s sports. “Work to help the ladies not as a token woman for the NBA,” a fan commented on facebook under a video of Staley’s presser.

Dawn Staley Says NBA Franchises Have To Be Prepared For Hyper-Scrutiny and Backlash After Hiring A Woman

If any female college coach is qualified to coach in the NBA and has the accolades, it’s probably Staley, who also has advice for franchises who may be seeking female coaches.

“And if there are NBA franchises interested in hiring a female, I’m here too, because you’ve got to be ready to take on that and all the things that it comes with,” Staley said. “If I’m the Knicks coach and you have a five-game losing streak it’s not going to be about the losing streak. It’s going to be about being a female coach. So as an organization and a franchise you have to be prepared for that and strong enough to endure those types of instances when you’re going to look for or hire a female coach.”

Staley Has Had Immense Success

Staley has won three national championships at South Carolina, most recently doing so in 2024. USC has made seven Final Four appearances during her tenure, including five in a row, and won nine SEC tournaments. Overall the sleek dressing Staley has a 475-110 overall record in Columbia, including a 214-56 mark in conference play.

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley interviewed for the New York Knicks coaching job and tells any woman who is being considered for a job coaching men to come see her. (Getty Images)

A basketball lifer who’s won at every level as a player and coach, to include gold medals, Staley could shatter the glass ceiling that Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon came close to breaking a couple years back when she was interviewed and became a finalist for the then vacant Portland Trail Blazers job.

Cathy Engelbert Cathy Engelbert A few years back, coaching in the NBA would probably be every elite woman’s basketball coach’s dream. But the WNBA had an explosive past couple of seasons with the arrival of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and others to the WNBA landscape. Business is booming according to commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the casual fan is finally investing time and money in the league. Staley’s next step will probably be the WNBA once she is finished winning NCAA titles and producing the future legends (A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston etc) of the WNBA.