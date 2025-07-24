‘That’s Why He Loved Donald Trump’: Dave Zirin Refused To Come On CNN and Celebrate Complicated Legacy Of Hulk Hogan, Who Passed at Age 71 

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 71.

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

Dave Zirin Blasts Hulk Hogan as “Anti-Union and Liar”

Edge of Sports author and podcaster David Zirin, whose life is dedicated to the collision between sports, politics and race, is never afraid to tell the truth about people, places and things.

With the passing of Hogan, news outlets have been preparing to highlight his celebrity career and make some sense of it all.

On a Facebook post, Zirin described the conversation he had with CNN producers and why it didn’t get anywhere.

‘Real discussion that just happened,” Zirin posted:

CNN: Hey Dave it’s CNN. Could you come on to talk about the death of Hulk Hogan? Me: Sure! CNN: What would you want to cover? Me: Let’s see…. Hulk Hogan was a racist anti-union scab and a liar. He hated unions, Black people, and the truth and that’s why he loved Donald Trump. He also covered up for grapist and s*x trafficker Vince McMahon, the husband of the current Education Secretary. Both McMahons, terrible human beings, will no doubt be front and center mourning his death. And, wildly, TODAY is the ten-year anniversary of the public release of recorded tapes where he went on an n-word loaded tirade. I guess that’s what clinched his speaking spot at the RNC. That’s his legacy and that’s what I would discuss…. So what time do you want me at the studio? CNN: OK Great! Well…. so we’ll keep looking but thanks for taking to time to talk. Me: Ok good to talk. One last thing: he really led a horrifying life -a real American scumbag – and I hope your reporting reflects tha- [phone goes click] So long, Terry. You made some iconic memories and then sh*t all over them. I’m sure CNN will cover the first part.

Hulk Hogan Had Complicated Legacy: Influenced Pop Culture, N-Word Tirade

Yes, Hulk Hogan had a complicated legacy. After captivating the world with his charisma, golden blond hair, 35-inch pythons and real American hero persona, while helping spark Vince McMahon’s WWE growth into the premiere pro wrestling empire on the globe.

Hulk Hogan And The Not So Shocking Use Of The N-Word

Hogan’s early matches with the Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in the 80s are some of the most unforgettable and transformational matches in wrestling history. His soap opera battles with Rowdy Roddy Piper and Captain Lou Albano, as well as his friendship with Andre The Giant (who Hogan eventually became the first person to ever body slam the 600-pound wrestler) pushed pro wrestling into the mainstream and highlighted its TV value.

Hogan was the most famous wrestler to ever do it at one point and unfortunately, he was let go from WWE in 2025 for using multiple racial slurs when describing a man his daughter Brooke had dated, according to TMZ.

At the time, WWE released a statement that all mentions of Hogan would be erased from their website:

“WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

A pretty hypocritical statement from a company that made their bones off of playing up racial stereotypes that many of their fans believed.

Hulk Hogan Helped Push WWF/WWE Race Agenda

Pro wrestling was always on the forefront of polarizing issues that played out in real time. There’s a graphic novel called, Andre The Giant: Life and Legend. The novel was a cliff notes biopic of his life. One of the eye-raising moments in the book was an interaction he had with a black wrestler named Bad News Brown.

According to the book, Andre got drunk and called Brown the N-word. One of the people who was in the background with a shocked and appalled look on his face was a caricature of Hulk Hogan.

So, somewhere down the line, the Hulkster may have started to believe the storylines he was involved in. Or maybe as his fame elevated he became more comfortable with showing his true colors this way.

At any rate, some of his fellow wrestlers weighed in on the recent news.

Hogan eventually apologized, telling TMZ:

“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs. It is not who I am. I continue to work every day to improve as a person, and this matter is an important learning experience for me in that regard.”

His dismissal from a company he helped build with his blood, sweat and tears and became the legendary face of is the sad part of Hogan’s legacy. The stories that emerged about his character also have to be taken into account. But his impact on American sports culture in the 80s and 90s, can’t be denied.