‘I Have Been Surviving Without His Money’: Hulk Hogan Never Forgave His Daughter Brooke For Dating Black Man, Cuts Her Out His $5M Estate

When Hulk Hogan passed away in July at age 71, fans were split on how they should feel. The legendary pro wrestler and icon of the WWE brand had a fractured relationship with Black fans when he went on an infamous tirade dropping N bombs and disparaging his daughter Brooke Hogan for allegedly dating a Black man.

The rant was recorded and leaked, forever changing how some fans see The Hulkster. It also altered the dynamics of his relationship with his only daughter and they became estranged family members. So much that Hogan left the entirety of his $5M estate to his son Nick Hogan.

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Asked to Be Cut Out Of $5M Estate: Leaves It To Son Nick

Brooke Hogan said that her father’s decision to leave her out of his will was “no surprise,” as it is what she asked for.

“His decision is no surprise to me,” Brooke, 37, told TMZ in a new interview on Thursday, Sept. 11. “It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.” Brooke Hogan finally shares the real story behind the estate rumors.



She wasn’t cut out—she walked away.



💬 “I was sobbing… I told them take me off everything.”



Brooke explains why she distanced herself from her father Hulk Hogan’s affairs, the fear that drove her decision,… pic.twitter.com/DmIDTO7xXP — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 5, 2025

Who Is Brooke Hogan?

Brooke is a former pop artist, who once appeared in the WWE family’s VH1 show Hogan Knows Best, which led to her own spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best. When times were good, Brooke also appeared alongside her dad at wrestling-related events alongside Hulk.

Rifts in ideology, politics and in their personal relationship led to Brooke cutting herself off from her dad, who damaged his universal legacy with several controversies, including a speech he gave in support of President Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Hulk Hogan Went On Racist Tirade About Daughter Dating Black Man: Banned From WWE

Long before that, the final blow to their relationship came when Hogan went on a hateful tirade concerning a Black man Brooke was dating.

I don’t know if Brooke was f*cking the black guys son, I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f*cking n*ggers. But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever. I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f*ck some n*gger, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n*gger worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. Fucking n*gger.

It led to his banishment from WWE. Hogan would eventually be reinstated in the WWE’s Hall of Fame amid backlash.

Brooke was able to build her own brand, still benefitting from her dad’s popularity but forging her own identity by publicly acknowledging their fall out. She launched an interior design firm in 2018. Brooke also had a music career with her 2006 debut album “Undiscovered,” which featured the single “About Us.” Her follow-up albums “Redemption” (2009) and “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend” (EP, 2015) showcased her continued musical aspirations despite limited commercial success.

Beyond music, Brooke expanded into acting with roles in films like “2 Headed Shark Attack” (2012) and “L.A. Slasher” (2015), and further reality TV appearances including her own spin-off “Brooke Knows Best” (2008-2009) and a stint on “Impact Wrestling” (2012-2013).

Brooke, who has a reported networth of $4M got married to retired NHL player Steven Oleksy in 2022. Brooke and Steven welcomed twins in January 2025. His career earnings are estimated to be around $4.08 million, according to Puckpedia, which includes his time in the NHL with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks.

She’s been able to make a living and is in a better financial position than her father.

Nick Hogan Fights To Protect Father’s Legacy, Unfinished Business

With brother Nick, 35, controlling his fathers estate, he also takes on the responsibility of protecting the wrestling icon’s legacy.

Brooke’s comments concerning her dad’s decision to keep her out of his will come days after Nick, filed a restraining order against radio host Bubba the Love Sponge Clem regarding the use of his late father’s sex tape in Clem’s new documentary “Video Killed The Radio Star.”

According to reports based on court documents, Nick and business partner Terry McCoy, the late Hulk’s personal friend and curator of his estate, filed a temporary restraining order against Clem, 59, in the Circuit Court of the Sixth Judicial District in Pinellas County, Fla., on Sept. 2. It’s a complicated tale that further amplifies Hogan’s approach to life in his later years. The tape, captured by home security footage, features the man with the 50-inch pythons engaging in acts with Heather Cole, Clem’s now ex-wife.

Hogan Sues Radio Host To Stop Use Of Sex Tape With Ex-Wife Heather Cole

In 2012, Hulk Hogan agreed to a settlement with the radio host to surrender the rights to the sex tape to the former WWE star. Hulk then immediately registered the sex tape with the U.S. copyright office to prevent further distribution, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Nick and McCoy were successful in getting the restraining order on Sept. 4, which ensures that eight seconds of footage featuring the tape were edited out of the film.