NFL players committing unthinkable acts that only a person with a degenerative brain disease that comes from repeated blows to the head could possibly commit is becoming commonplace.

Prosecutors claim former New York Jets first-round pick Darron Lee asked ChatGPT for advice on how to cover up the murder of his girlfriend, just hours before she was found unalived in the couple’s home in suburban Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Feb. 5.

Ex NFL Player Darron Lee Allegedly Used ChatGPT To Plan and Conceal Girlfriend’s Murder

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp told the court during a preliminary hearing this week that the 31-year-old used ChatGPT as a “legal advisor” in the hours before he called police to the home where they found the body.

“Don’t know what to do right now. Fiancée did her crazy thing again and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self-inflicted) she stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?” a judge heard Lee asked ChatGPT. “Got it,” the bot responded, according to WDEF. “Here’s exactly what [redacted] is the safest way to handle it without framing it as ‘police trouble.’”

Lee, who was selected as the 20th overall pick by the Jets (2016-2018) accumulating 273 tackles and four sacks in a career that also included a Super Bowl stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, also asked if someone slipping and falling could cause “puncture wounds,” prosecutors claimed, citing evidence taken from Lee’s phone.

“Yeah—- it can happen**, but there’s [redacted] to make. Can a slip-and-fall cause puncture wounds? Yes, but usually only under specific conditions?” ChatGPT replied. “I can help you sanity-check whether it lines up with a slip-and-fall or if it’s something that should be evaluated ASAP,” the AI added.

Crime Scene Was A Bloody Mess

The description of the crime scene is graphic and straight out of a horror movie: Blood splattered stairs, walls, floors. Broken glass, shattered appliances, cleaning supplies (bleach wipes).

Autopsy reports revealed blunt force trauma, broken neck, stab wounds, bite marks, severe head and facial injuries.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart, who was one of the first at the rental home, previously testified that the house was covered in blood.

“There was blood going up the staircase, on the hand railing there was blood, on the walls there was blood, on the floor in the living room there was blood, in the floor on the hallway and the stairs,” he continued.

Lee reportedly told police that his girlfriend fell in the shower due to narcolepsy. But evidence reveals a different story ensuing with a violent struggle.

Lee Is Charged With First-Degree Murder: Says Girlfriend Fell In Shower

Lee is charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering. Using ChatGPT as a ‘legal advisor’ exchanging dozens of messages further exposes the future of crime and how artificial intelligence will help shape the mind of the perpetrator and advise them along the way with any sinister plan imaginable.

Fans had their opinions by the bunches, and understandably there was outrage against Lee’s alleged actions.

“You can take a person out of their environment, but you can’t take the environment out of the person,” said one sympathizer on Facebook.

“Situational awareness would have prevented her from being in that relationship,” said another.

“He will be playing in the next Longest Yard movie soon,” said a third netizen.

Fans Disturbed That Lee’s Alleged Weapon Of Choice Was ChatGPT

“This is deeply disturbing, AI should never be turned into a tool to cover up heinous or dangerous crimes. The ai technology is meant to help people learn, solve problems, and create positive outcomes, not to assist anyone in evading accountability for acts of violence,

one fan insisted.

“I miss when AI stood for Allen Iverson,” quipped another regretful fan.

“If this is actually true, that’s beyond disturbing. The fact that someone would even think to ask an AI how to cover something like that up instead of calling for help or taking responsibility says a lot about the situation,” added a third.

Lee Allegedly Asked ChatGPT How To Cover Up Murder Of Girlfriend Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo

Lee, 31, allegedly sent the disturbing messages to the chat bot days before Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo was found by police in a home in Tennessee, prosecutors revealed Monday during a preliminary hearing for the former linebacker, WCTV reported.

“He has conversations, dozens of conversations, back and forth with ChatGPT over a two-day period about what he did to Gabriella Perpetua in detail,” Wamp said.

“He asks how to cover it up. He asks what to say to 911.”

“She wasn’t saying anything and that’s when I called 911 immediately and I was like what is going on… I was asleep for a long time,” Lee said in the video shown in court.

Sounds like just another case of that old CTE.

