Dangerous Dining | Former NBA Player Alexey Shved Hospitalized With Skull Fracture, Brain Damage After ‘Hooligan Attack’ In Moscow

Former NBA player Alexey Shved was attacked as he was leaving a restaurant in Moscow on Monday night, according to reports. The attack resulted in a significant injury and Shved was taken by ambulance to a hospital. CSKA Moscow, the Russian team Shved plays for, released a statement.

“Our team’s guard Alexey Shved suffered from a hooligan attack committed on him last night at the exit of one of the Moscow restaurants,” the statement read. “Alexey suffered a serious head injury as a result of a fall and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The player contacted the police to investigate the incident. “Due to the injury, Shved will not be able to take part in the next games of the team. We wish Alexei a speedy recovery!”

Shved has brain injury and memory loss after getting jumped by a gang of five last night, Russian sources report.



I am at loss of words.



Hope he fully recovers, and soon.

And that those who are guilty are found. — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) May 2, 2023

How Serious Is Shved’s Injury?

A Twitter user with the name Alexander Chernykh who is followed by NBA draft experts, scouts and some NBA media sent a couple tweets with the alleged condition of Shved.

“Shved has brain injury and memory loss after getting jumped by a gang of five last night, Russian sources report. I am at loss of words. Hope he fully recovers, and soon. And that those who are guilty are found.”

Chernykh also tweeted that Shved’s wife, Anastasia Ziaditdinova, told Sport-Express that her husband’s skull is fractured.

“Shved has a tumor which may grow with time, and has air trapped inside the skull after the fracture; the two most dangerous issues of many – wife Anastasia Ziaditdinova told Sport-Express. Alexey needs to stay immobilized, in a cervical collar. Will retake the MRI in 10-14 days.”

Shved has a tumor which may grow with time, and has air trapped inside the skull after the fracture; the two most dangerous issues of many – wife Anastasia Ziaditdinova told Sport-Express.



Alexey needs to stay immobilized, in a cervical collar. Will retake the MRI in 10-14 days — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) May 3, 2023

Who Attacked Shved?

Alleged video of the attack was posted to Twitter by a user named Artem Komarov who says that some Russian media have reported that there were five men attacking Shved.

As some Russian media have reported, there were 5 men attacking Shved. He’s got a closed craniocerebral injury. https://t.co/cVlUctGn8V pic.twitter.com/eTRJEAU8xG — Artem Komarov (@art_basket) May 2, 2023

According to Shved’s agent, Obrad Fimich, a group of four to five people took part in the beating.

“After the game, Alexey and his wife went to a restaurant in the center of Moscow,” Fimich told Sports Express. “After dinner, they went outside, where a group of young people began to bully them for no reason. The guys were clearly in an inadequate state. My client was aware of this, so he wanted to calmly disperse, since Alexey himself is a modest and peaceful person. But the men were determined to start a fight, in the spirit of the ‘best traditions of the proudest’ inhabitants, that is, four or five against one. “[Alexey] fell, hitting his head on the sidewalk. He received an open penetrating craniocerebral injury with fractures of the bones of the skull and a contusion of the brain. It is terrible to hear about such an incident in our day.”

Shved began his professional career in the Russian Super League in 2006 at CSKA. He entered the NBA draft in 2010 but went undrafted and remained in the Russian Super League through 2012.

In 2012 he signed a multiyear deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the following four seasons he played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.

Shved rejoined CSKA in 2021 and, during the regular season in the VTB League, averaged 17 points and 7.8 assists per game, and 15 points and 8.1 assists per game in the playoffs. The Moscow team got eliminated after seven games in the semifinals by PBC Lokomotiv Kuban.