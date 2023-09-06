“Coming Off A Tough Year With My Old Squad, It Was Great Having … Guys Who Believe In Me” | Dillon Brooks Throws Shade At Grizzlies

Confidence is a funny thing for professional athletes. When they have it, they usually have it in abundance.

When they don’t, it’s a tough position to be in. Right now Dillon Brooks is full of confidence as he is helping lead Team Canada at the FIBA World Cup. Following his best performance of the tourney in a defeat of world No. 1 Spain, Brooks appeared to throw shade at his former NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Coming off a tough year with my old squad it was great having a refresh with Canadian blood,” Brooks said. “Guys who believe in me. Guys who trust in me. It was great to win this game in a great fashion.”

Tough End In Memphis

Last season in Memphis was a tough one. Brooks was elite on defense, earning second team All-Defensive honors. But he was putrid on offense. He shot an anemic 32 percent from three, and his shot selection was bad.

The No. 2 seed Grizzlies were upset by the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooks took a lot of heat for poking at LeBron James. Brooks deserves some blame, but the Grizzlies were fractured as a unit all year due to superstar Ja Morant’s suspension and issues with guns.

Still, the Grizzlies made it clear publicly that Brooks would not be back under any circumstance and that his persona was a reason the team had issues.

In the offseason Brooks signed a four-year, $86 million deal with the Houston Rockets, and under new head coach Ime Udoka he will continue to be a defensive terror.

Rejuvenated By National Team

Brooks’ excellent play with Canada against Spain in a do-or-die game, 22 points and five rebounds on efficient shooting (8 of 12 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from deep), will propel him into a good season in Houston.

If Brooks and Canada advance to the medal round, which they should, it will give the forward a head start heading into training camp. He’ll be feeling good about the work he did for his national team and want to prove that he is a good player.

Brooks undoubtedly feels some kind of way about how things went down in Memphis. The Rockets and Grizzlies will meet four times in the upcoming season, and if you know anything about pro athletes, you know those dates are circled on Brooks’ calendar.

His confidence was rattled at the end of last season and in the offseason when he was unsure of who would sign him. It’s back now, and he will want to show the Grizzlies what they’re missing.