‘It Is Hard Being A Black Woman In This Country’: Coco Gauff Gets Blatantly Honest While Defending Opponent Hailey Baptiste Against Heckler At Aussie Open

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff wears her emotions on her sleeve. The 21-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner has long been lauded for her approach, professionalism and maturity as a player. Those things were never more evident than how she handled a heckler at the Aussie Open.

On Saturday, the No. 3 ranked player in the world defeated Karolina Muchova in a three-set thriller to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. The aftermath of this match was much less emotional than Gauff’s previous match where she defeated a fellow Black opponent, Hailey Baptiste.

Coco Gauff Defends Hailey Baptiste

Gauff was forced into defense mode and during her postgame presser Gauff made sure to mention that she didn’t appreciate a heckler verbally attacking Baptiste. Gauff told the media room at the Aussie Open this as it pertains to being a Black woman…

“It is hard being a Black woman in this country.”

While Gauff didn’t get into what was said to Baptiste, she did mention this about the situation.

“Hailey’s a great competitor, so to the guy who made that comment. We’re all doing our best out here. A lot of people believe in her, so I understand you’re trying to root for me, but let’s be respectful. We’re all trying our best.” Hailey Baptiste Is First American To Win A Set Against Gauff This Year

Gauff was full praise for Baptiste a fellow American who became the first player win a set against her in Melbourne this year.

“I think I tried to get more first serves in, but she played so well in the first set, maybe a couple points go my way, could be a different outcome. But I wasn’t too upset, I just said, if she plays like this the whole match, and I can’t raise my level, then great job to her, but I was able to raise my level, and I’m happy with how I mentally stayed calm through that.” “We know each other’s games, but we don’t really practice or play that much, and we’ve only played once. I’ve seen her play a million times, but it’s always different when you’re stepping on the court, and she plays so different to any other player on tour, so I was just trying to be my best and to adjust.”

Not everyone agrees with Gauff’s sentiment as it pertains to being a Black woman, and some fans let her know it with their comments.

“Imagine being this successful and still thinking you’re a victim,” a fan said. “Matter of time she started showing her “Serena Williams” side,” another fan said. “That is pretty pathetic,” another fan quipped. “Learned from the best…Williams was set off by a cotton bouquet last year,” another fan mentioned. Other fans sided with Gauff… “You’re a small minded idiot. Her success doesn’t prevent oppression, discrimination and blatant racism. That what you people don’t understand and can’t get through your thick skull,” a fan said “Only white people think that money means you can’t be discriminated against,” another fan said. “I’m not sure money is the ultimate shield for all things negative,” another fan said.

Having A Net Worth Of $35 Million Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Br Discriminated Against

Based on recent research, reports, and legislative efforts, there is substantial evidence to support the claim that Black women are disproportionately unprotected, neglected, and exposed to violence (albeit physical, emotional or verbal) in the United States.

So despite what many may think Gauff’s statement does carry some validity, and to her credit she felt the need to defend herself and her opponent.