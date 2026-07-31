‘Fine Him and Move On!’: NFL Fans Are Furious That CBS Dumped Lead Commentator Tony Romo For J.J. Watt After OWI Arrest

Earlier in the week, TSL covered the reports about Tony Romo and his OWI charge. The former Dallas Cowboy star’s timing couldn’t have been any worse, as his once bright announcing career began to tumble into a whirlwind of uncertainty and widespread social media criticism.

Romo’s on-air performance had reportedly gotten so bad that his $180M contract was rthe only thing keeping him in the lead NFL color commentator gig. We suggested that CBS would probably prefer an up-and-coming talent such as J.J. Watt. We also suggested that this incident would be the perfect excuse for them to move Romo out of the rotation.

Well what do you know?

According to reports, CBS Sports has announced that Romo has been placed on indefinite leave. J.J. Watt will be Romo’s replacement, per @AdamSchefter

For the time being, analyst JJ Watt will replace Tony Romo, and work alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. https://t.co/mop52FUDHM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2026

It was almost inevitable that the network would use this unfortunate incident to not only get Romo some much needed help for what appears to be a drinking problem, but possibly free up some money.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” the network said in a statement.

Why Did CBS Put Tony Romo On Indefinite Leave?

The 46-year-old Romo, who has been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017, received three citations from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office following a July 23 traffic stop after he was witnessed driving erratically.

He flopped on the sobriety tests, was arrested, booked and released. Romo wasn’t showing any discretion. The Sheriff’s office said he had an open container of alcohol in his black Jeep.

The body camera footage released earlier this week was further incriminating. Romo told officers that he was coming from a golf course and was on his way “to visit grandma and grandpa” when he was stopped. Romo played in the 125th Wisconsin Amateur Championship at West Bend Country Club in West Bend, Wisconsin, where he finished tied for 73rd at 35-over par.

A deputy on the video told Romo he seemed impaired due to his “red glassy eyes” and an “odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage.” Romo has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 21.

He refused the breathalyzer, later being cited for refusing “to take test for intoxication after arrest.”

Romo’s Loss Is J.J. Watts’ Gain

With Romo on leave, former Houston Texans legendary pass rusher J.J. Watt gets his big shot. Watt joined CBS as a studio analyst in 2023 and worked on “The NFL Today” pregame show. In 2025, he moved to the booth as a game analyst and teamed up with legendary broadcaster Ian Eagle.

Watts’ swift ascension continues as he will step in as CBS’ lead game analyst to work with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Fans React To News Of Tony Romo Getting Sidelined After Arrest

Most fans supported Romo and thought an indefinite leave, which often leads to parting ways, was too harsh a punishment.

“This is unfortunate. He made a mistake, hopefully they can see him through this and give him another chance. That being said, now we have to listen to little JJ Wahhhhh,” one disproving fan said. “Oh Come on. He made a mistake. He’s a great announcer! Fine him and move on!! Tell him if he does it again though he’s canned,” suggested one Romo supporter on X. “For drunk driving? They never liked him there’s no way,” a netizen quipped. “Ridiculous. Guy makes a mistake. He didn’t get violent or hurt anyone physically,” another X user said.

As previously mentioned, for some viewers Romo had lost much of his appeal as a broadcaster. Some have suggested that his recent arrest is further proof that he was losing focus and respect for the job.

Most fans, it seems, are willing to forgive and forget.