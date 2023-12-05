Bronx High School Defies Odds | Cardinal Hayes Becomes First City School To Win Catholic League’s Prestigious AAA State Title

When you talk about a story of perseverance, overcoming great deals of adversity, and achieving greatness against all odds, this story of a local Bronx high school winning their state championship with little to no support from their city fits the bill.
Most high school teams tasked with trying to win football games without a suitable place to practice and prepare and being forced to utilize unconventional methods of training usually struggle to win games.
Especially when other teams are well suited and equipped with the facilities and space to practice and hone their skills.
Cardinal Hayes Defies The Odds
That is what Cardinal Hayes High School football had to endure before they secured their state championship, crushing Buffalo’s St. Francis Red Raiders 40-22 on Saturday in New York’s Catholic League title game.
According to The New York Post, after winning the state championship game, Cardinal Hayes became the first New York City school to win the Catholic League’s prestigious AAA division state championship, which is considered one of the top championships in Northeast high school sports. Usually, well-funded Catholic schools in upscale neighborhoods win these championships.
“We teach resilience here – that’s our biggest thing,” Cardinal Hayes coach C.J. O’Neill told The New York Post after the game.
“Obviously the tougher the road, the greater the achievement. We just kept moving forward and chopping way, and I’m so proud of these kids.”
The Cardinal Hayes’ lack of resources included a long list of neglected issues with their home field of Macombs Dam Park, and the circumstances regarding the state of their field were so poor, they had to host the championship game at Columbia University’s field.
New York does one of the worst jobs in the country when it comes to supporting high school sports programs, providing resources and maintaining playable fields. It’s the same in every sport. Many city schools don’t even have a practice field or locker rooms to change.
Local Bronx Residents Rally Around Cardinal Hayes Football Team
Many of the local residents, who also are pitching in to help Cardinal Hayes reach their highest level of success, also blame the city for their lack of support for Cardinal Hayes, especially after The Bronx relocated Yankee Stadium beginning in 2006, eliminating the park that Cardinal Hayes played and practiced at in the process.
“It been devastating for our kids,” said O’Neill, who has coached at Cardinal Hayes for the past 26 years. “We don’t have a fancy stadium like a lot of the other schools we play, but playing across the street from Yankee Stadium was a great source of pride for them.”
Cardinal Hayes Overcame A Lack Of Resources
Unfortunately, the school had to endure inconveniences and mishaps, such as a fire that broke out in the coaches office, destroying equipment and forcing football meetings into the gym hallway.
A poorly outfitted weight room led to players being forced to lift weights and exercise outside regardless of the weather conditions.
Dangerous Travel Conditions For Students
Also, the team had to haul themselves and their equipment to Mott Haven Community College’s football field each day. The trip is about a mile walk, and the young athletes usually traveled unsupervised and after Daylight Saving Time ended.
The boys were clearly put through hell and back in order to play, but the reward was surely worth the journey.
NYC Must Provide Better Facilities, Support For High Schools
Now that the city has seen what Cardinal Hayes can do facing a little adversity with a chip on their shoulder, maybe this will motivate the department in charge of maintaining the park to provide some resources for their football field, with the hopes of more successful seasons such as this one. Maybe more fundraising efforts by parents will help improve the facilities.
Cardinal Hayes is a symbol of pride for a community and families struggling to survive the harsh demands of New York and provide a future for their kids.