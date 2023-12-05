Bronx High School Defies Odds | Cardinal Hayes Becomes First City School To Win Catholic League’s Prestigious AAA State Title

When you talk about a story of perseverance, overcoming great deals of adversity, and achieving greatness against all odds, this story of a local Bronx high school winning their state championship with little to no support from their city fits the bill.



Most high school teams tasked with trying to win football games without a suitable place to practice and prepare and being forced to utilize unconventional methods of training usually struggle to win games.



Especially when other teams are well suited and equipped with the facilities and space to practice and hone their skills.

Cardinal Hayes became the first New York City school to win the Catholic League’s prestigious AAA division state championship, despite financial challenges and lack of resources. (Photo: Cardinal Hayes)

Cardinal Hayes Defies The Odds





That is what Cardinal Hayes High School football had to endure before they secured their state championship, crushing Buffalo’s St. Francis Red Raiders 40-22 on Saturday in New York’s Catholic League title game.



According to The New York Post, after winning the state championship game, Cardinal Hayes became the first New York City school to win the Catholic League’s prestigious AAA division state championship, which is considered one of the top championships in Northeast high school sports. Usually, well-funded Catholic schools in upscale neighborhoods win these championships.



“We teach resilience here – that’s our biggest thing,” Cardinal Hayes coach C.J. O’Neill told The New York Post after the game.



“Obviously the tougher the road, the greater the achievement. We just kept moving forward and chopping way, and I’m so proud of these kids.”



The Cardinal Hayes’ lack of resources included a long list of neglected issues with their home field of Macombs Dam Park, and the circumstances regarding the state of their field were so poor, they had to host the championship game at Columbia University’s field.

New York does one of the worst jobs in the country when it comes to supporting high school sports programs, providing resources and maintaining playable fields. It’s the same in every sport. Many city schools don’t even have a practice field or locker rooms to change.