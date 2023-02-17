Can Technology Change the Way Golf Appeals to Young Fans, Even Encourage Diversity In The Sport?

Wendell Haskins, founder and CEO of The Original Tee Golf Company, an organization that strategizes, advocates and creates experiences and opportunities in golf that intentionally include people of color, will be serving as a strategic advisor to TMRW Sports.

“We’re living in a tech infused world,” Haskins told The Shadow League. “And kids are heavily attracted by technology. This is essentially going to be a life size golf simulator experience that will be the closest thing to real golf that anybody has ever seen.”

Haskins’ role will be to assist TMRW with key initiatives, including: social impact, community relations and marketing.

What Is TMRW Sports’ New TGL ?

TMRW Sports, a business venture formed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, is betting big on the power of technology to revolutionize the game of golf and make the sport more accessible to younger fans.

TMRW Sports’ first project is a new tech infused golf league (TGL) in partnership with the PGA Tour.

The Sports Business Journal reports TGL “will pit three-person teams of current PGA Tour players against each other in prime-time televised Monday night broadcasts. The contests will be hosted within an arena seating 1,500 to 2,000 ticketed fans that is being built on 10 leased acres at Palm Beach State College’s campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.”

TGL is headed to Palm Beach! When @TGL tees off in 2024, the action is set to unfold at @PBStateCollege. Through our new partnership with the school, we'll help deliver a comprehensive program of educational & professional growth opportunities. Learn more: https://t.co/nXXLIfGo8P pic.twitter.com/62IJWoLDcW — TMRW Sports (@TMRWSports) December 13, 2022

The TGL, plans to offer state-of-the-art technology with simulation mixed with real-life undulating putting greens. Think of Topgolf on steroids, with more cutting edge technology and a full 18-holes.

Technology Is The Future:

TMRW Sports has tapped into some of the best and brightest in sports, creative arts, finance and of course tech, to make their vision a reality.

Despite the success of Woods and different initiatives to make the game more accessible, the country club sport has largely remained white at the professional levels.

In fact, the number of Black golfers continues to decline. Access to the sport is the biggest hurdle. It is extremely expensive to play and requires high level coaching, and countless amounts of hours on the course.

Perhaps the new TGL will not only bring in more diverse fans but also a more diverse group of players.

“The expenses of golf can be a barrier for anyone not just people of color,” Haskins said. “Technology has helped bridge the great divide. Technology unites people all over the world in a myriad of ways. Certainly people will be able to see these players play in this environment and there are so many golf experiences like this that are emerging and becoming popular. A lot of these experiences are designed as family experiences and they’re affordable. We are seeing some transformative things in this era and the TGL is going to amplify that.”

Beginning in early 2024, the six teams of three players, including so far, Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikowa, Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele will play 15 matches, lasting two hours. Every shot will be shown live.

Prominent investors in TMRW Sports, include: Stephen Curry, Josh Allen, Shohei Ohtani, Tony Romo, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Sidney Crosby, and Justin Timberlake.