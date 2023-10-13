‘It’s Something You Watch As A Child’ | Here’s Why USC QB Caleb Williams Paints His Fingernails

Caleb Williams is one of college football’s brightest stars, and will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft if he enters it — barring any unforeseen issues. Along with his stardom on the field, the 2022 Heisman winner is also making waves off the field for a particular fashion style.

What’s Up With Caleb Williams Painting His Nails?

It was revealed late last year that the University of Southern California’s brightest star, signal caller Caleb Williams, likes to paint his nails and wear different designs on his nails that relate to either his football team or, more recently, one of his most lucrative deals, his Dr. Pepper “Fansville” commercial series.

In the commercials, Williams can be seen with some red painted fingernails as an ode to the Dr. Pepper Heisman commercial series that he joined.

Williams Honors His Mother

He says that his inspiration for wearing the painted nails were because his mother, Dana Price, is a nail technician, and Dr. Pepper saw this as a wonderful way to embrace his mother’s hustle, and a passion between the two of them by incorporating it into their commercial.

Sports Illustrated quoted Williams as saying:

“I did have fun; it was a very cool kind of event for me,” Williams says. “Not only for me, but to be able to bring my mom into the equation. It’s something you watch as a child–Dr. Pepper, ‘Fansville.’ You watch it and enjoy it, and I never thought I would be on this. Now to be on this is really cool.”

But before the College Football, and the Dr. Pepper commercials, Williams was always painting his nails and implementing his own designs. He’s never shied away from being himself and expressing himself, regardless of who might find a problem with it.

“To be honest, it’s something I’ve always done,” Williams told Sports Illustrated. “I’m not going to change; I’m going to keep doing it because I like it. Keep rolling.”

Now as a junior, Williams is the guy and he is also the current favorite to win the Heisman again. That would be a historical accomplishment as Ohio State University running back Archie Griffin (’74-’75) is the only player to win back-to-back Heisman trophies.

To top off his collegiate dominance, he is also looking like the undisputed first-overall pick for this year’s NFL draft, and any team willing to stake their franchise on this guy wouldn’t be disappointed.

So with all of this success in his career, Williams isn’t worried about anyone’s opinions regarding his decision to paint his nails. As a matter of fact, Williams embraces the fact that it helps him stand out and be different, especially in one of the most masculine sports in the world.

“I think the nails thing kind of took everybody by surprise,” Williams told People. “I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails. But I think it’s just another way of expression.”

In other words, Williams destroying defenses on the field is not the only way of expressing himself. He chooses to be who he is on and off the field.