“Caitlin Clark Has Actually Hurt The NBA”: Low Ratings, Lack Of Narratives and Rising Popularity Of WNBA Storylines Has Adam Silver Sweating

There are a bevy of reasons why the NBA has struggled with viewership. In an era where rivalries are dead, and teams combine to take an average 60-70 three-point attempts per night it’s become a hard watch for many of the old school fans. When you add in the defensive end of the floor that’s become virtually non-existent, load management and the detachment from the league’s legends and how they played the game you get a product that’s no longer appealing.

While those seem like the most logical reasons as to why league viewership has declined 19 percent this season across ABC, ESPN, and TNT from this time last season, and 25 percent when you include NBA TV, per Jason Whitlock, there are other factors.

The not so well-liked and always outspoken Whitlock believes a big reason for viewership struggles stem from the rising popularity of WNBA storylines and narratives led by its brightest star Caitlin Clark. Whitlock states that the NBA hasn’t capitalized on their opportunities to do such with its young stars and for that it’s suffering.

The NBA has lost the plot. They no longer have any compelling stories. Zion Williamson was supposed to be the next big thing and that’s flopped. Ja Morant flashes guns everywhere. Wemby’s boring. The largest story to come from the NBA this year has been Bronny. pic.twitter.com/aGTnJVFoEW — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) December 21, 2024

Whitlock Gon’ Whitlock

“They’ve lost the plot,” said on a recent episode of his podcast. “They don’t have compelling stories. Zion Williamson was supposed to be the next big thing. Ja Morant carried guns and went into a strip club and decided to be a rapper more than he wanted to be a compelling player. Bronny James is actually their most compelling story, and that’s a flop.”

“What they could not anticipate … Caitlin Clark has actually hurt the NBA,” he continued. “There is not anything interesting going on in basketball during those summer months, but we had a very fascinating basketball story all summer with Caitlin Clark versus the angry Black women of the WNBA. … The NBA doesn’t have anything to compete with that. The competition is not there; the storyline is not there.”

In many ways Whitlock is speaking the truth and everything about Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 No. 1 overall pick moves the meter. As he also stated, there just isn’t any player in the NBA that’s anywhere as compelling as Clark.

Caitlin Clark's first workout with head coach Stephanie White 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7q03ogirKt — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) December 16, 2024

NBA Needs A Jolt

Unfortunately, the league currently doesn’t have a player like Clark who moves the meter so they’ll need to tap in to some other ways to regain fan interest and viewership. Enhancing the current product on the court, as well as making improvements in marketing and media strategies would be a start.

Lastly addressing concerns in regards to fan engagement and preferences, mainly lowering ticket prices and becoming more fan friendly at games.