“No Wonder Bro Was Doing Drugs”: Neva Clark, Fiancée of Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner, Has Social Media Breakdown After Team Releases Him for Violating League’s PED Policy

The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Detroit Lions in their season opener. One player who won’t be with them is recently released wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner, whom the team cut following his six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Rechsteiner’s release didn’t sit well with his fiancée, Neva Clark. The couple has been together for six years and got engaged in April. Clark took to social media to express her feelings about the situation.

🚨🚨HEARTBREAKING🚨🚨#Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner's fiancée Neva Clark posted that she is ANGRY HE GOT SUSPENDED and can’t post WAG content.



“When all I wanna do is film WAG content but my Fiancé decided to get suspended from the NFL for 6 weeks”



💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Ccqbq8j3eX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 12, 2026

Clark’s Viral WAG Rant

With Rechsteiner suspended and without a team for the next six weeks, Clark took to X to share her feelings about no longer being an NFL wife or girlfriend (WAG).

She went viral this week after posting a video joking about Rechsteiner’s NFL situation. In the clip, she humorously complained, “When all I wanna do is film WAG content, but my fiancé decided to get suspended from the NFL for six weeks.”

Clark later clarified that the post was a joke. But once something goes viral, the clarification rarely travels as far as the original.

Clark’s post came about a week after Rechsteiner was released by the Saints during their final roster cuts.

Scott Steiner's Son WR Brock Rechsteiner's Fiancée Neva Clark Jokes About How She Can't Make NFL WAG Content for TikTok Because He Was Suspended for Peds (Video) ===> https://t.co/eX6dbNw36t pic.twitter.com/PQCoh2Mxv9 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 12, 2026

Clark’s Post Revealed Something Most May Miss

The WAG content space on social media has exploded as more partners and fiancées of professional athletes have built sizable audiences around their relationships. The challenge of building that kind of platform around an undrafted player on a training camp deal is that the roster spot was never guaranteed in the first place.

Rechsteiner never played in a regular-season NFL game. The “Saints receiver” label that circulated after Neva’s post went viral was technically accurate for roughly three months of the offseason, but it was never an indication of an established NFL career.

Fans Have Plenty To Say About Clark’s Viral Post

Fans across the league had an opinion about Neva Clark’s response to her boyfriend’s employment troubles affecting her social media hustle as a WAG.

“No wonder bro was doing drugs,” a fan said. “She really made this embarrassing post?,” another fan said. “That’s the most embarrassing thing ive ever seen on the internet,” a person commented. “All I wanna do is milk my relationship for money and content until it goes south and I leave for another athlete,” a fan mentioned. “She just wants to make content glorifying the fact that she doesn’t work and lots spending her rich man’s money to live a lavish life smdh,” someone else replied. “Mental health issues come in all shapes n sizes. Seek help,” another fan quipped. “She’s serious about that content she don’t care about bro lol,” someone else spewed.

Times have truly changed and some people have no shame, but at least Calrk is being honest about what she wants out of life.