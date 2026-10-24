‘Step Up and Be a Real Man’: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Paying Child Support For Three Babies?

A lot has transpired in the life of WNBA star Brittney Griner since was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8, 2022, in a high-profile prisoner exchange. She’s played for numerous teams including the Atlanta Dream (currently in the WNBA Finals) and Connecticut Sun (who is moving their team to Houston next season to become the Houston Comets) again.



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Griner also has seen a lot of changes in her personal life. Married twice, Griner is now involved in custody and child support arrangements regarding three children across two relationships.

Who Are The Wives?

First there’s Glory Johnson, a fellow WNBA player Griner wed in May 2015. They divorced later that year, and Griner was ordered to pay child support for their twin daughters Ava Simone and Solei Diem.

Griner married Cherelle Griner in June 2018. Griner filed for divorce from Cherelle in July/August 2026 in Fulton County, Georgia, listing the date of separation as July 24, 2026. They share a young son named Bash, and co-parenting and support terms are subject to ongoing court proceedings.

Child Support And Custody

Reports indicate Griner faces significant multi-state family law battles and substantial child support obligations across her two families, as outlined by multiple news outlets.

Fans Chime In

“Aye man Griner man up and pay that child support,” a fan said.

“He needs to pay his ex-wife alimony just like the rest of us that have been through it,” a fan joked.

“Lmaooooo she wants BG to step and be a real man now,” another fan said.

“DUDE is working hard just to stay in WNBA !! BETTER hope they don’t start testing for gender,” a fan mentioned.

“The ex-wife should tell the world if Brittney is really a man,” another fan joked.

“He’s just another deadbeat dad,” a fan replied.

“Welcome to the male side,” a fan quipped.