Old Video Of Ayesha Curry Saying ‘I Didn’t Want Kids. I Didn’t Want To Get Married’ and Blaming Steph Curry For Losing Herself Triggers Heated Response

The Ayesha Curry drama surrounding a Roku movie that nobody considers must-watch TV has definitely triggered people on some corners of the internet and sparked discussion on relationships, the modern woman and public perception.

The backlash got so bad that her NBA legend husband Steph Curry had to come out and defend her kissing another man on screen during her Christmas movie “Second Chance Holiday.”

In the aftermath of Ayesha Curry’s movie kiss that set off a firestorm on social media — with the backlash getting so strong that her NBA legend husband had to tell some former NBA player podcasters to back off — DJ Akademiks re-posted a 2025 podcast where Ayesha talks about how married life has diverged so far from the expectations she had for herself as a teenager. (Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Steph Curry Being Compared To Will Smith

While Steph’s defense of his wife should have been the end of the Curry Family drama and all analysis and criticism of Ayesha Curry’s career pursuits and how they fit with her obligations to the family name, Steph has also now become the center of backlash.

Online users are comparing him to Will Smith, saying he has no backbone or control in his relationship. Others say his wife has continuously sent signals that she is not satisfied in her relationship with Steph despite living what most would consider a fantasy life.

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DJ Akademiks Reposts 2025 Podcast Of Ayesha Curry Complaining About Her Life

Social media influencer and streamer DJ Akademiks reposted an old video from 2025, of Ayesha Curry discussing her relationship with the four-time NBA champion during an interview.

“Brehs pray you NEVER marry someone like Ayesha Curry Unprovoked btw,” he captions above the video clip.

“I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Ayesha candidly said back in August of 2025 on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. ”I thought I was going to be a career girl and that’s it. I had my eyes set on my goals and I was never the little girl that dreamed about the wedding dress and all of that and then it happened (getting married) so early in my life.”

The interviewer asked her if she spoke to Steph Curry about being unfulfilled in life.

“He tried to resonate with me, but he just can’t. And he also comes from a place of like ‘it’s f-kn stupid,” Curry responded.

Ayesha says Steph can’t understand why she feels like that and doesn’t think “it’s real.” For some strange reason he can’t relate. Probably because he thinks she has the enviable life of a queen.

“After we got married we were…with our daughter so quickly I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore,” Ayesha expressed. “I spent my entire life trying to work for something and it disappeared and I didn’t think twice about it.

“But after my daughter turned one I remember there being a shift and I had goals for myself and this doesn’t feel right. I love being a mom, but I love doing other things too but I have to get my sh*t together.”

Ayesha Curry also mentions how she’s in therapy, trying to reboundd ater losing all of the things that were interesting about her. Even the things that “made me feel confident and cool. Like what are you doing?” Curry added.

Having watched this video it’s pretty clear why she wanted to do that movie.

To many, the interview was as triggering and troubling then as it is now, as netizens flooded the comments to condemn everything that has transpired and accuse Ayesha Curry of being jealous of her husband’s success. Some suggest she never really loved Steph.

Fans React To 2025 Ayesha Curry Video

“I like how women like this act like their significant other f-cked them over by being successful lmao. He’s literally given you generational wealth and a beautiful family yet somehow not fulfilled… wtf is wrong with people.”

“‘Spent my whole life trying to work towards something.’ You married a basketball player and luckily he turned into a superstar. If she never married steph curry not a soul on this planet would know who she was.”

“Women make a point to humiliate their men on a daily schedule,” another fan quipped.

Ayesha Curry is clearly at a point in her life when she is craving some attention for her own identity. Living in the shadows of Steph Curry has benefited her tremendously, but now she wants others to know that she is talented and has dreams beyond tending house for a king of the NBA.

You definitely can’t knock it and her husband has every right to defend his wife against the criticism that so easily flows from podcast microphones and can do damage to one’s reputation. According to a large portion of fans, in this instance, however, Ayesha Curry has brought this on herself and no matter how much they are scolded for their feelings towards the situation it won’t change what she has said in the past and did in the movie. To some it’s really silly and to others it’s an example of a larger problem in Curry’s relationship.