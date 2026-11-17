Anthony Edwards might not be the hands down face of the NBA, but in a recent poll of college hoopers, the majority of women ballers from schools such as Villanova, Maryland and Minnesota, picked the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star as their celebrity crush. It’s further proof that Ant-Man has transcended the sport.

The segment was published on November 17, 2026, EssentiallySports and other social media accounts, originating from a Bleacher Report feature.

In a recent poll of women’s college hoopers from schools such as Villanova, Maryland and Minnesota, 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards was the popular pick as their celebrity crush. It’s further proof that Ant-Man has transcended the sport. (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Women CBB Players Choose Anthony Edwards As Celebrity Crush In Viral Clip

Minnesota Gophers players Mara Braun and Tori McKinney kept their crushes in Minnesota. Braun, who supplies backcourt production, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals, named Edwards as her celebrity crush without hesitation. McKinney named LaMelo Ball, prior to Braun’s choice, and then said, “We’re a duo,” referencing the Timberwolves’ dynamic tandem.

Villanova’s 6-foot guard Kennedy Henry had her list immediately on hand with backups. The 14.8 point-per-game scorer named “Michael B. Jordan, Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards” along with the guy from “Different World” (could be several). “I can go on,” she joked.

Maryland’s Bri McDaniel and her teammate declared their affection for performer Chris Brown and Ant-Man.

“When I was younger I had a thing for Chris Brown, oooh that was my man. I love me some Anthony Edwards,” McDaniel professed. “You fine baby. I can tell you that.”

Oluchi Okananwa put her bid in for actor Idris Elba, but she also says she gained a recent affection for “Outer Banks” actor Drew Starkey, who she says is “really cute.”

Fans surely got a kick out of the clip, as it fed right into their narratives about Edwards’ off-the-court standing with certain players.

“Do NOT let Ant Edwards see this video,” X user Apex Jones posted in a clip that has more than 3 million views. The comment hit with the comedic energy that carried the entire clip, as Edwards is already known to be a willing participant when it comes to his admirers. “He and Lamelo going to campus,” one user said in the comments, also noting that both the Gophers and Timberwolves play in Minneapolis, so any potential hookup is convenient. “Too late. They’re already pregnant,” another fan crudely quipped. “Ant & Melo pulling up to Minnesota games,” predicted one netizen.

Edwards Doesn’t Date Women In 20s: Mothers Of His Kids Are All Between 30-40 Years Old

Jokes aside, Edwards’ track record doesn’t indicate that he gets in relationships with women younger than him.

“They not his type. He only mess with 40+,” a fan chimed in.

The online user wasn’t lying. Edwards has four mothers of his kids (Daja Carlyle, Alexandria Desroches, Shannon Jackson, Ayesha Howard ). All of the women are in their 30s, except Howard, who reportedly is 40.

One fan took a famous Ice Cube line from “Boys N The Hood” and applied it to the situation at hand.

“Yea Shorty either don’t know, don’t show or don’t care about Ant Man and his escapades,” one fan quipped in the comments, warning the lady ballers to proceed with caution.

There were several candidates, but Edwards overwhelmingly was the most popular choice. So that tells you everything you need to know about his status among this current generation. He’s an NBA star getting Hollywood super actor looks.

RELATED: ‘Popping Bottles At The Club If The Judgment Was In Her Favor’: Trolls Come For Ayesha Howard As Judge Slashes Child Support Received From Newlywed Anthony Edwards

Edwards Working Way Back From Arthroscopic Surgery: January Return Expected

In the meantime, Edwards has been out of action since late October after undergoing a right-knee arthroscopic surgery, and the Wolves are winning games in his absence with a 10-4 record in the tough Western conference.

ESPN’s Shams Charania initially reported that Edwards would miss up to two months as he undergoes arthroscopic surgery, “as a way to get it addressed as soon as possible,” with the hope he will be back to full health “sometime in December.” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski later indicated the team expects him back likely in January. There’s certainly no need to rush a recovering star who was averaging 33.3 points per game, especially with your team racking up wins.