Amerant Bank Steps Up To Support HBCU Football By Sponsoring Inaugural Florida Beach Bowl to be Played at Soccer Home Of Lionel Messi

Amerant Bank and DRV PNK stadium are going to be home to the newly instated Florida Beach Bowl.

Having Amerant Bank as the official sponsor of the Florida Beach Bowl game will represent a new groundbreaking competition that will aim to put a spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Black communities, culture and football teams.



What Is the Florida Beach Bowl?

The Florida Beach Bowl is an NCAA-sanctioned intercollegiate varsity football game.

It’s a unique athletic and academic initiative designed to promote recruitment and fundraising for participating institutions, while providing a national platform on the collegiate football level for black students at HBCUs.



Leading up to the game on Dec. 13, the Florida Beach Bowl will host an unprecedented six-day program that includes a star-studded Celebrity Golf Tournament, a community 5K Run, a Hall of Fame Prayer Breakfast, an interactive Fan Festival, and a plethora of addition events for the community.

The hope is that on this national, NCAA-affiliated stage, players, who may be under the NFL radar, can showcase their talents and skills as proof that they can perform at the highest level.



What Is Amerant Bank?

Amerant Bank is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, and on Oct. 30 the bank announced it had reached a new multi-year partnership that would allow Amerant Bank to be the official sponsoring partner of the Florida Beach Bowl.

The company is working to make a name for itself in Florida.



An HBCU-centric Bowl game that merges a community bank with the local community and also attracts the deep pool of Southern HBCU alumni who support such events all over the country will draw thousands in attendance.



Shortly before the deal to allow Amerant Bank to be the official sponsor took place, Amerant Bank already had plans to open up a Broward headquarters, as well as the renaming of the bank. But

“We are thrilled to be the official sponsor of the first-ever Florida Beach Bowl,” Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, of Amerant Bank said. “Amerant Bank is deeply committed to empowering our local communities and supporting a spirit of unity, which is exactly what this event represents.



We are also excited to show our support for the Broward County community, given our recently announced expansion efforts there.”

But Jerry Plush isn’t the only CEO to come out and publicly endorse the deal.

“We are thrilled to have Amerant Bank on board as our official sponsor,” Victor Robenson, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Beach Bowl, Inc. said. “Their support and commitment to the Florida Beach Bowl will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for attendees and participants. We look forward to a successful collaboration and are committed to making a difference in the community.”

Florida Beach Bowl Played In Miami Home Of Soccer Legend Lionel Messi

While all sides seem to be excited about this opportunity to partner with Amerant Bank and provide a sponsor for a game that will continue to help overlooked HBCU players get more attention from NFL scouts and personnel, another added bonus is that the bowl will be played at the same venue where soccer legend Lionel Messi and Major League Soccer club Inter Miami play: the DRV PNK Stadium.

The first game of the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl game will take place on Dec. 13.