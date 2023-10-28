“You Keep Going, You Keep Fighting” | USC QB Caleb Williams Quiets Talk Of Opting Out Of Season To Prepare For Draft

With the USC Trojans suffering two consecutive defeats, and pretty much ending hopes of a College Football Playoff berth, the noise surrounding star quarterback Caleb Williams has gotten louder by the day. Following last week’s heartbreaking 34-32 loss, FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted that he believes Williams, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft should shut it down and not risk injury the rest of the season.

Acho’s tweet caused up a firestorm of reactions, mostly being against the idea of the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner leaving his teammates with not much left to play for this season. With varying opinions on what he should do being given daily, Caleb himself didn’t respond to it until the middle of this week. And when he did the former five-star recruit let it be known that he’s no quitter.

Williams Says You Keep Battling

During his Wednesday media session, Williams touched a bevy of things, one being the noise about what he should do going forward this season.

“You keep going. You keep fighting. you stay out here. Extra time. Be with your guys because you never know when the opportunity will come. When the opportunity comes, you want to be able to seize that opportunity. You know, we’re going to keep doing, keep fighting and trying to reach our goals.”

Sounds like Williams is all in finishing what he’s started, and not bailing on his USC teammates despite the two losses probably costing them any hopes at a CFP berth and Williams becoming just the second repeat Heisman Trophy winner ever, joining former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin who won it in 1974 and 1975.





USC Wasted A Generational Talent

For two seasons at USC Williams has been dynamic. In 2022 he put up video game-like passing numbers, 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he also rushed for 382 yards and ten more touchdowns. This season he’s been great as well with 2,227 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Williams has also rushed for seven scores this season.

But despite that exceptional play, Williams hasn’t had much help from his defense, which statistically has been one of the worst in college football the past two seasons. In many ways the Trojans have wasted a generational talent, because they failed to address their defensive issues.

But, Williams seems content to finish the season with his teammates who’ve become more like brothers because of how much time players spend together.