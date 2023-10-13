Woman Accused Of Murdering Pro Cyclist Moriah Wilson Escapes Police Custody While Being Escorted From Doctor’s Appointment | What Happens Next Will Make You Laugh Or Cry

The woman accused of murdering pro cyclist Moriah Wilson reportedly escaped sheriff’s department custody briefly before being recaptured by deputies in Austin, Texas, Wednesday.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, escaped from custody as Travis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were escorting her from a doctor’s appointment. The department reports that Armstrong was only out of their grasp for a few moments before she was recaptured.



How Could Armstrong Escape

Authorities say Armstrong was being escorted from the jail to a medical appointment when got as far away as a block into a local Austin neighborhood before she was apprehended after about 10 minutes, according to local news reports.

Even though she tried to escape, authorities also claim that Armstrong never left the eyesight of the pursuing authorities, and after she was detained she was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

What Did Armstrong Do To Moriah Wilson?

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Moriah Wilson on May 11, 2022.

Wilson was shot and killed at a home in East Austin, Texas, reportedly over a dispute with Armstrong’s boyfriend at the time.

This isn’t the first time that Armstrong has tried to flee from the authorities. As a matter of fact, her vehicle was first spotted on surveillance a short time after her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, was seen dropping Wilson off after they had gone swimming together.

Armstrong Flees The Country

When authorities attempted to bring Armstrong in for questioning, she fled the state, and eventually fled the country.

Authorities searched for her for a month, before finally locating and apprehending her in Costa Rica and bringing her back to Texas.

She was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder, and multiple other charges including misusing a passport.

Armstrong’s Trial Will Start Soon

Armstrong it set to face trial, which will begin on Oct. 30.

In addition to facing a first-degree murder charge, fleeing from authorities, and her other charges, Armstrong remains in jail for over four months with bail being set at $2.5 million.

Who was Moriah Wilson?

Moriah Wilson had accomplished a lot by age 25, and according to The Associated Press, had quit her job to fully focus on a career in cycling.

She was slain a week before her 26th birthday, and was in Texas training for an upcoming race, that she was favored to win.

Friends, family, and fans are all mourning the loss of Wilson, and are hoping that her alleged killer, who tried to escape before the murder trial will face appropriate justice for her heinous crimes.