Why Was Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Given Life In Prison Without Parole? | Kimesha Williams Maintains Her Innocence In 2019 Killing Of 84-Year-Old Woman

As Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard once again battles injuries during the NBA playoffs, he’s got an even bigger personal issue within his family.



What Happened To Kawhi Leonard’s Sister?

On Friday, Leonard’s older sister Kimesha Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole for the 2019 attack and murder of 84-year-old Afaf Assad in a bathroom at Pechange Resort Casino located in Temecula, California.



Who Else Was Charged?

Williams, 39, wasn’t the only one charged, as she was joined by longtime friend Candace Tai Townsel, 42, and both have pretty extensive rap sheets for theft. Following the monthlong trial, the daughter of the victim described the impact of her mother’s death to the court.

Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Convicted Of Murder

“This has been a long painful journey through the criminal court justice system. I still can’t believe my mother was the victim of a violent crime. … Part of me died in the hospital room with her. “My father is without his wife and partner and is isolated and alone in a way we cannot begin to understand … We seek not vengeance but there needs to be a reckoning for their heinous act,” Assad said.

Sister of Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard given life without parole for 2019 killing of elderly woman: report https://t.co/HFMFrqiwYe — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 23, 2023

Williams Is Adamant That She Didn’t Kill Assad

Despite her defense’s failure to prove her innocence, Williams had a written statement she prepared read by her attorney to the court.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” Williams wrote, addressing Mary Assad. “I have been praying for you and your family every day. I am not responsible for the death of Mrs. Assad. Although the courts have found me guilty of the charges, we all knows the truth, and that there is one judge, and that is God, and he knows the truth.” Kimesha Williams Maintains Her Innocence Williams’ sentimental statement did nothing to sway residing Superior Court Judge Timothy Freer’s feelings about the situation.

“The idea that either Miss Williams or Miss Townsel is not responsible for the death of a human being is laughable,” Freer said. “Assad lived a long life. Didn’t deserve to be killed violently murdered in a casino,” Freer said before sentencing. “She was left on a bathroom floor with her head exploding. A casino bathroom, where people go to urinate and defecate, and do God knows what else. That’s how her life ended, not with her family and friends around her.” Kimesha Williams Was Banned From Casino Prior To Murder The fact that Williams was already banned from the same casino in 2015, as well as a couple others for stealing a wallet definitely didn’t help her case.

As for Townsel, she was also banned from casinos when purses came up missing and was the target of the investigation in both instances.

Townsel’s lawyer seemed to try and downplay her role in the crime, by stating she had no violent prior crimes and even blamed only Williams for leaving the victim on the floor to die.

Kawhi Leonard’s sister is facing life behind bars for murdering an elderly woman in 2019. https://t.co/YTaVHT1YgM — Complex (@Complex) April 22, 2023

News About Leonard’s Personal Life Is Hard To Get

With Leonard being one of the most buttoned-up stars in the NBA, it’s very rare to hear anything about his life that doesn’t pertain to basketball. The two-time Finals MVP and two-time DPOY is currently nursing a sprained knee that has caused him to miss the past two games of the Clippers’ playoff series versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers trail 3-1. Unless they’re able to win Game 5 in Phoenix, their season will come to an abrupt end, casting an even bigger shadow over a franchise that was built to compete for championships but can’t with Leonard and teammate Paul George seemingly always on the mend.