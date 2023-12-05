NBA Cup Predictions: Who Will Join Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans In Las Vegas With A Chance To Win Inaugural In-Season Tournament?

The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament has been a success. Ratings are up, and the games have been compelling and competitive. The players care and want to win the NBA Cup and the $500,000 cash prize paid out to each member of the winning team.

Two of the final four teams already are headed to Las Vegas. Who will join them?

The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans are the first two teams to qualify for the semifinals.

The Pacers were led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 26-point triple double in a big-time win over the Boston Celtics. It was Haliburton and the Pacers that were the more poised team down the stretch.

The Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram who scored 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in the win over the Sacramento Kings.

Both teams ratcheted up their defense to playoff-level intensity during the game to secure wins.

Knicks vs. Bucks

Both teams have been playing good basketball of late. The Knicks are 7-3 in their last 10 and the Bucks 8-2 over the same period.

They get to their desired result differently. The Knicks are a rugged throwback basketball team. They’re fifth in aDRTG and 13th in aORTG. They are the slowest-paced team in the league and grind out their offensive possessions.

The Bucks are eighth in aORTG and 17th in aDRTG; they rank fifth in pace. The Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo pick and roll is a deadly combination. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are playing well to start the season.

In a single elimination, anything is possible. The Knicks will make the Bucks work for everything and the Bucks’ poor defense might make scoring a little easier for the Knicks. But outside of Jalen Brunson, who is going to consistently generate offense?

Winner: The Bucks in a tight one.

Suns vs. Lakers

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Suns this season. But the Suns had leads in the fourth quarter of both games and made costly turnovers down the stretch to give the games away.

The Suns’ point guard Devin Booker did not play in either game. When Booker and Kevin Durant both play this season the Suns are 8-1 with a +5.6 point differential.

The Lakers are 10th in pace and want to get out and run in transition because their half-court offense is bad. They rank 19th in aORTG and 12th in aDRTG. LeBron James is still playing elite basketball and when Anthony Davis is locked in, he’s a two-way terror.

It’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season. But LeBron loves having his name in the history books.

Winner: The Suns pull away late.

Eastern Conference

The Pacers will win over the Bucks; it’s their time and Haliburton is continuing his ascent.

Western Conference

The Suns will take the Pelicans, as Book and KD out duel Ingram and Zion Williamson.

NBA Cup Champion

The Pacers will win over the Suns in an overtime classic.