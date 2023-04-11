Where’s Michael Strahan Been? | Hall Of Famer Has Been Away From “Good Morning America” And People Are Looking For Him

“Good Morning America” co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has been absent from the popular morning show lately, causing fans to wonder where the former NFL defensive lineman has been.

“Are you okay? Do we need to call a welfare check on you? Why have you not been on @GMA?” a viewer tweeted. “I miss starting my morning with you.”

“Trying to figure out where Michael Strahan is and why he’s not on GMA? Lol my grandma is concerned,” another viewer tweeted.

Being a host on one of the network morning shows is a certain level of fame and celebrity. You are introduced to an audience that otherwise might not be familiar with you. There is an intimacy that hosts of these shows have with their viewing audience.

Strahan has posted some pictures and videos to social media during his absence.

Strahan The Business Mogul

He has a clothing line with Men’s Warehouse and a new skin care line, Michael Strahan Skin, on sale at Target. The business mogul and TV host has built a lucrative post NFL career.

Have no fear everyone. “GMA” co-host Robin Roberts assured us that Strahan is fine. He’s just on spring break and will return on Tuesday.

He’s been enjoying a well deserved Spring vacation, he’ll be back tomorrow. — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) April 10, 2023

Makes sense that Strahan needs a break. He has an insane television schedule co-hosting GMA Monday through Friday in New York City and then heads cross country to Los Angeles for Fox’s “NFL Sunday” during the NFL season.

Strahan And Constance Schwartz-Morini Are A Dynamic Duo

The TV personality also hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid” and is a partner at SMAC Entertainment, a talent management firm, business incubator, and Emmy-nominated production company he co-founded with his longtime agent Constance Schwartz-Morini.

Strahan often shows love to Schwartz-Morini on social media and in interviews.

“Happy Birthday to the best friend, sister, and business partner you could ever ask for. Another year and you’re only getting better. Love you Boss! @conschwartz @smacentertainment,” Strahan posted on Instagram last month.

When Strahan received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January, Schwartz-Morini introduced him.

“Today was a good day… what @michaelstrahan has accomplished is nothing short of AMAZING. It was an honor to speak as he became the FIRST person in the Sports Entertainment category to receive a @hwdwalkoffame! “A big THANK YOU to team @smacentertainment!! Nothing is possible without our tiny but MIGHTY team,” Schwartz-Morini posted on Instagram.

“It’s surreal,” Strahan said. “Who thinks growing up you would have this happen in your life? Especially when you’re in the sports world and next thing you know, you’re on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.”

Strahan was a second-round pick out of Texas Southern by the New York Giants in 1993 and during a career that lasted until 2007, the defensive end was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, six-time All-Pro, Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the NFL sacks leader in two different seasons and still holds the single season sack record at 22.5, tied with T.J. Watt.