“Where Are You Supposed To Go?” | “Inside The NBA” Crew Weighs In On The Unacceptable First Date Locations List

A viral video of a man who attempted to take a woman on a first date to The Cheesecake Factory has created a new battle of the sexes debate online. On top of the polarized opinions on the subject, a list of 28 “Unacceptable Dating Locations” was generated. The list includes dating staples like the movies, popular chain restaurants, bowling, and more.

The basketball analyst crew on TNT weighed in on the debate in a social media video as expected from “Sir” Charles Barkley to Shaquille O’Neal. The reactions were strong.

“I’m amazed at this list,” host Ernie Johnson said. “Where are you supposed to go? What are you supposed to do on a first date if these are the 28 things you can’t do? You can’t go out for coffee? You can’t go to the movies? I’d like to see more; the list of acceptable ones, not the unacceptable.”

Well, That’s Just Bogus

Does the reaction by the TNT crew showcase their age, or are these new exclusions for first-date options mean that today’s dater has to be more clever and innovative? Either way, Barkley was floored at No. 6, which states that the movies are an unacceptable option for a first date.

“Wait, the movies are an unacceptable first date?” said Charles Barkley. “Well, that’s just bogus. Shaq would definitely love the hookah bar thing. Olive Garden is different because you overdose on the bread and the salad before you get to the real meal.”

Barkley did agree with No. 20 on the list about taking someone to a family function on the first date, which could be weird if it’s a true first date for numerous reasons.

“You don’t take people to family functions on a first date,” Barkley said validating the unacceptable status.

Take Some, Leave Some

Shaq, however, needed to re-validate a few of the newly unacceptable spots that seem to be a part of his dating repertoire, namely the No. 1 canceled Cheesecake Factory.

“Oh, movie night and chill is the best way,” said Shaq Diesel. “Hookah bar, of course. Yes, hookah bar is very acceptable. Cheesecake Factory, not true. … I love orange chicken.

Meanwhile, Kenny Smith kept two on his acceptable list but agreed with Chuck on trashing one.

“If I was in college and I took you to Applebee’s, you better be happy, ” said Kenny “The Jet” Smith. “Bowling is on here. Bowling I think is a good first date. I don’t think family functions is a good first date because then the family expects that this person is going to return.”

The neo-battle of the sexes continues.