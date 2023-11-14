“What You Cannot Do Is Turn The Ball Over” | Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Called Out By ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe Just Days After Being Named Network’s Midseason MVP

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ 37-3 shellacking of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was being looked at as the midseason MVP. In fact, ESPN and The Athletic both chose the 2019 unanimous MVP and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner as the favorite to win his second MVP award.

We all know the NFL really stands for Not For Long, and what a difference a few days can make.

Just days after being crowned with that distinction, Jackson didn’t have one of his better days in the team’s loss to the Browns. On Monday he was being called out for it. Speaking on ESPN’s hit debate show “First Take,” Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about Jackson’s play, and he even insinuated there’s a cause for concern.





Sharpe’s Worried About Jackson’s Play

The Ravens are 7-3 and have some of the most dominating wins of the season. They completely overwhelmed a good Detroit Lions team, the aforementioned Seahawks, and the Browns the first time around by a combined score of 103-12. Those teams have a combined record of 19-8, and for that Jackson received a lot of love. But if we’re being honest, he isn’t the biggest reason for those wins. It’s been the team’s running game and defense. Jackson’s play has been solid but nowhere near spectacular, and Sharpe seems to be alluding to that with his comments.

“What you can’t do is turn the ball over,” Sharpe said. “Do you realize that Lamar Jackson has thrown as many touchdowns as Mac Jones. Lamar Jackson has fumbled the football 10 times. … Do you realize that Lamar Jackson has as many turnovers as touchdowns passes? But see when we call that stuff out, ‘Oh, y’all hating, y’all want the narrative, y’all trying to bring a brother down.’”

“I don’t do conjecture,” Jackson continued. “I don’t do innuendo. I don’t do speculation. Those are facts, you can go look them up at your choosing. Lamar Jackson has been up and down, and it’s been masked because they’re winning. Now that they didn’t win, and you see what is happened, it’s hard for me trust him. It is hard for me trust Lamar, it’s hard for me to trust this team.”

Sharpe Is Speaking STRAIGHT FACTS

To hear Jackson being called the midseason MVP was shocking, to say the least, because he really hasn’t had a great game yet this season. Some good moments, but rarely any consistency outside of the team winning, as Sharpe stated. And to have the same amount of touchdowns and turnovers isn’t MVP numbers.

But, to be mentioned in any way with struggling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is the ultimate slap in the face. Jones is leading a dysfunctional 2-8 team that can’t do anything right. That in itself should immediately disqualify you from any MVP chatter. For the season Jackson has 2,177 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 481 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, but those five fumbles and five interceptions are a problem.

Team success does weigh heavily in MVP races, and Jackson’s team seems to be carrying him much more right now this season. In Sunday’s loss Jackson had two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and a fumble.

Not exactly MVP numbers.