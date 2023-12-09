Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Regrets Not Drafting Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

When the 2020 NBA draft came around the Golden State Warriors were gung-ho on drafting size with their first-round pick. This despite being thoroughly impressed with guards LaMelo Ball (No. 3 Charlotte Hornets) and Tyrese Haliburton (No. 12 Sacramento Kings). The Warriors selected center James Wiseman, who, because of injury and not grasping team concepts, never panned out in the Bay. Wise was dealt to the Detroit Pistons during last season’s trade deadline.

As the Pacers embarked on Las Vegas in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, former Warriors GM Bob Myers reminisced over the 2020 draft when he had the opportunity to draft the former Iowa State star. Myers, now an ESPN NBA analyst, spoke candidly about how he regrets not taking Haliburton with the No. 2 pick in 2020.





Haliburton’s Leadership Has Always Been Undeniable

“What bothers me more than anything was his workout was good. When we met him after, I should have known then … because of who he is as a person, and as a leader,” Myers admitted. “Because you meet with people, you talk to them, but the conversation left a mark because of how smart he is and how confident. It’s not fake, it’s not arrogant, it’s confidence.”

“So when you talk about players wanting to play with him, that’s real because he’s a great player. He’s showing us now he’s a great player and this is a fantastic stage for him,” Myers added.

Haliburton, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers just before the February 2022 trade deadline, has been electric this season, including Thursday night’s semifinal win over the Milwaukee Bucks in which the dynamic floor leader poured in 27 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers. That performance followed a 26-point, 13-assist and 10-rebound triple-double in a quarterfinals win over the Boston Celtics. This season Haliburton is an averaging 27 points, 12 assists and four rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field, 44 percent from three and 89 percent from the free throw line.





Pacers Are Becoming A Free Agent Destination

For years small markets like Indiana were frowned upon by top free agents, but Haliburton is hoping that his play and leadership will lead a change with that. Having displayed that he’s definitely Batman, Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard can now begin his search for Robin, in the form of a dynamic two-way wing.

Could that possibly come from up north, where the Toronto Raptors are reportedly gonna shop forwards Pascal Siakim or O.G. Anunoby or both.

With the Pacers looking to add that kind of player they’ll definitely be willing to give up future draft picks.