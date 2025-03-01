“We Are Heartbroken By The Tragic And Sudden  Passing Of Angie Stone” | Legendary R&B Singer Tragically Killed In Car Crash En Route To CIAA Tournament In Baltimore

As the 2025 CIAA Tournament wraps up today with the championship games, it’s also dealing with the loss of a music legend. Singer Angie Stone who was scheduled to perform at the yearly event on Saturday, was tragically killed in a car crash on an Alabama highway Saturday morning.

Stone reportedly was traveling from Montgomery, Alabama, with band mates to Baltimore. The 63-year-old “No More Rain In This Cloud” songstress was the only one who perished in the accident.

CIAA Commissioner Issues Statement

The announcement of Stone’s tragic death was made to the crowd at CBG Bank Arena during Saturday’s women’s championship game between Fayetteville State and Virginia State University. Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker issued a statement on behalf of the conference.

“We are heartbroken and saddened by the sudden passing of Angie Stone, a member of Zeta Phil Beta Sorority, Inc, a community activist, role model, and mother whose soulful artistry and spirit made an indelible mark on her community, our nation and the world. She used her incredible talent, passion, and presence to inspire and touch us with strength and hope.

On behalf of the CIAA family, we extend our deepest condolences and stand in support of all those mourning this tremendous loss.”

Stone was scheduled to perform at halftime of the men’s championship game between Bluefield State and Virginia State which will take place following the women’s championship game. That is to be followed by the CIAA Grand Finale Block Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. bringing the annual event to a close.

Back In 2020 Stone Talked About Her Desire To Succeed

During a 2020 interview on “The Breakfast Club” “The Art of Love & War” singer described her passion for show business.

“I was self-taught. I was hungry, I was thirsty, I was ambitious,” Stone said. “It’s having that bug that say, ‘I’m a rubber band. You can stretch me but I won’t pop. I’m going to always do me.’

She also recently celebrated her 50th year in the business, and to commemorate the moment she posted this on Instagram.

“I’ve been in the game for 50 years. My first solo album is 25 years old. I’ve put in a lot of work over the years. God gave me this gift and I have shared it with the world. Even at this point I am asking my creator what is next because I have so much more to give,” Stone wrote.

She’s survived by a daughter, Diamond Stone, whose father is Angie Stone’s ex-husband Rodney Stone, and son Michael Carter II, whom she shares with “How Does It Feel” singer D’Angelo.