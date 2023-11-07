Twenty-Seven-Year-Old Memphis Hoops Star DeAndre Williams Denied Extra Year Of Eligibility By NCAA

The NCAA denied Memphis basketball player DeAndre Williams an additional season of eligibility on Friday, according to the university. Williams was hoping to gain an additional season due to a long-shot waiver because of academic misadvisement prior to enrolling in college.

Academic Misadvisement

“We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal,” the school said in a statement. “We felt the evidence about academic misadvisement prior to his initial collegiate enrollment that was uncovered and provided to the NCAA was sufficient to grant this waiver, and we also strongly believed the depth of additional information shared with the NCAA on an ongoing basis would be on DeAndre’s side. “Unfortunately, after multiple months of back-and-forth, the NCAA arrived at a different conclusion. We appreciate DeAndre’s contributions to our men’s basketball program over the past two-and-a-half years, and he will always be a Memphis Tiger. Nevertheless, we are very much looking forward to an exciting season on the court for our men’s basketball team.”

Williams played the past three seasons at Memphis, landing first-team all-AAC honors last year after averaging 17 points and eight rebounds. Before that, he spent two seasons at Evansville, with the NCAA ruling him ineligible for the 2018-19 season due to delayed enrollment.

In high school he played basketball for Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas. After his junior season, he enrolled at the Sports Association of Texas for Christian Homeschoolers, with whom he completed online courses with the hopes of earning a Division I scholarship.Then he played a postgraduate season at Nation Wide Academy, a new program in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Only Two Players Return From Last Year’s Team

The transfer to the Sports Association and postgrad year seem to be the source of the academic issues. He initially signed with the University of Evansville in the class of 2018 but was was ruled ineligible for his first season in 2018-19 due to delayed enrollment. He then played in 18 games in 2019-20 before transferring to Memphis.

This is not the beginning Memphis was looking for this season. With Williams’ request denied, only two players from last year’s roster return, and star freshman Mikey Williams is facing a legal battle for his freedom.

Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis open their season tonight against Jackson State.