‘Injuries Resulting In Loss Of Services, Affection and Companionship’: South Carolina Gamecocks Coach Travian Robertson and Wife Sue Estate of Driver That Ruined Their Perfect Life

An ex-NFL player and college football coach is suing the estate of the suspected drunk driver after he was in a serious car accident last month. Travian Robertson, 36, a former defensive lineman for the Atlanta Falcons and current defensive line coach for the University of South Carolina, was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Aug. 22. The former NFL player underwent five surgeries for his “severe and life-changing injuries,” according to his attorney.

Coach Spurrier and his wife Jerri stopped by Travian Robertson’s house today to visit. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovDZNVSquU — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) September 10, 2025

Car Crash Has Stressed Travian Robertson’s Relationship With Wife Kettiany: They Want Compensation

Robertson, whose life and career has been seriously affected, is now suing the estate of the suspected drunk driver, 35-year-old Kelly Marie Johnson, who was involved in the wicked head-on collision that occurred on Aug. 22. Johnson perished in the crash.

In a civil lawsuit — filed in Richland County, South Carolina, Robertson and his wife, Kettiany, argue that they should be compensated with actual and punitive damages from Johnson’s estate. The couple claim Johnson’s flagrant disregard for the laws caused “physical injury, pain and suffering, mental anguish, lost wages, loss of consortium, property damage and other matters.”

It’s not hard to imagine how devastating this has been for Robertson and his family. His promising career and life was changed overnight by the willful negligence of another human, who isn’t even alive to answer to her misdeeds in a court of law.

The amount of financial damages would be determined by a jury.

What Does Robertson’s Lawsuit Against Presumed Drunk Driver Kelly Johnson Allege?

The Plaintiff Travian Robertson’s lawsuit alleges that Johnson’s “reckless” action “caused injuries which have also damaged Robertson’s relationship with his wife, resulting in the loss of “services, company, society, cooperation, affection and companionship.”

The guys stopped in to visit Travian Robertson last night.



||@CoachJDove



📸:@ROBERTSON_9TWO pic.twitter.com/7oxX8RWj3f — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) September 12, 2025

According to The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash took place on Dutch Fork Road in Richland County. Johnson’s Nissan Pathfinder swerved across the center line, crashing into Robertson’s Chevrolet Tahoe, per WIS-TV.

Johnson died at the scene. The university released a very positive statement confirming their full support for Robertson despite this devastating accident.

“We expect him [Robertson] to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon,” the University of South Carolina said in a statement at the time of the crash. “Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family’s privacy during this time.”

Was Kelly Johnson Drunk When She Crashed Into Robertson?

WIS-TV secured a SCHP report after the incident that said Johnson was believed to be under the influence at the time of the crash. A statement from Robertson’s attorney confirms that the former Falcons player spent 14 days in the hospital, including 10 days in ICU.

“Kettiany, our three boys, and I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support we have received from the community in the weeks since my accident,” the coach told the outlets in a statement. “It has been and will continue to be a journey, but I am grateful to God my life was spared.”

Robertson Released From Hospital Following Surgeries, What’s Next?

Robertson has reportedly been released from the hospital, has not returned to full-time work at South Carolina, but has been scene overlooking practice from up high in a wheelchair with a headset on. So he isn’t bedridden, which is great for a South Carolina team that is last in the powerful SEC and seeking its first conference win of the season. He’s also staying close to the game and his team, which is vital during this time of recovery.

“My current focus is on recovery and rehabilitation so I can get back to being the husband, father and coach I am called to be,” Robertson said in his statement.

He says he is focused on his recovery, and his statement clearly shows a man whose life has been unexpectedly turned upside down and the accident has lasting ramifications that he will have to deal with. He reportedly worked with the team from home. While his body is in shambles, his mind is still as sharp as ever for football. South Carolina Gamecocks head coach, Shane Beamer, told The State that Robertson has been working virtually to assist with game planning alongside the rest of the coaching staff.

“We’re in communication with him and talking regularly,” Beamer said. “He’s getting better every day.”