“Mr. Nine Lives” Tracy Morgan Confirms Food Poisoning Led To MSG Vomit Attack: Now The Jokes Can Begin

“The Last O.G.” actor and comedian Tracy Morgan is as tough as they come, rising from the mean streets of Brooklyn to become a worldwide star. Battled diabetes, received a kidney transplant in 2010 and almost died in a near-fatal car crash in 2014.

What should have been a festival celebration of the Knicks’ 116-95 win over the Miami Heat, turned into a scary moment as the “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” star reportedly fell ill during the third quarter of the NY Knicks and Miami Heat game at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Most fans had no idea it was Morgan who, according to the broadcast, “lost the contents of their stomach courtside”. Morgan was tended to by paramedics and ushered away from courtside in a wheelchair by arena staff, while holding a towel to his face.

Knicks Players, Celebrities and Fans Sent Well Wishes To Tracy Morgan After Throwing Up

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said in a statement: “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Fans from all over, including the entertainment world sent well wishes after the comedian fell ill and vomited.

“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the win. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

Ben Stiller wrote: “Sending good thoughts to Tracy Morgan”.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III said: “Prayers up for Tracy Morgan”.

Tracy Morgan Confirms Food Poisoning

Morgan shared a photo from the hospital on his Instagram Account, confirming that it was food poisoning that cause his coming attack and thanking fans for the love.



”Thank you for all the concern!,” Morgan wrote. “I’m Doing Ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me.”



Fans were happy that Morgan was recovering with one saying, “Mr. Nine Lives does it again” on Threads, referencing the comedian’s resilience.

Tracy Morgan Is A Lifelong Knicks Fan

Morgan, who was also reportedly bleeding from the nose, is a 56-year-old longtime Knicks fan, who was recently a featured comedian during SNL’s 50th anniversary weekend events, starring in both the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and the live SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration special.

The beloved performer also is preparing for an untitled comedy pilot on NBC, in which he portrays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image, opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

Tracy Morgan Has Overcome Various Health Issues

Morgan is known as one of the funniest men in the entertainment business and he has a history of health problems that he’s courageously overcome during the years.

He collapsed while attending the Sundance Film Festival in 2012, later posting on social media that “Superman ran into a little kryptonite. The high altitude in Utah shook up this kid from Brooklyn.”

With Morgan’s busy schedule, he’s often faced exhaustion, especially while working on the hit show 30 Rock.

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan vomited courtside at the NY Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, leading to speculation about his health. Some fans were concerned and others honored him by cracking jokes about the incident. (Screenshot MSG/Getty Images)

No Laughing Matter?

His incident quickly spread across social media, eliciting a range of responses from fans and observers. While many sent messages of concern and support for Morgan, others debated the ethics of sharing such personal moments, especially given his past health challenges.

Morgan’s claim to fame is comedy, so while some fans saw jokes concerning his incident as distasteful, others thought it was fair game.

“That’s what cocaine and vodka do, ask Hunter Biden,” said one verified fan on X.

“Delete this bro,” another fan responded. “He may be having a serious medical incident.”

“He just looked at the @sixers hopes for the next 5-7 years,” said a disgruntled Sixers fan, choosing to make light of the serious moment. “Give Tracy a moment. We feel ya.”

That tweet angered a fan who replied: “I see a lot of ignorant people trying to joke about a man who has had a lot of health issues after his car accident. What a shame. Prayers going up to Tracy for his health.

Tracy Morgan Survived Life-Threatening Car Crash In 2014

In 2014, Tracy Morgan had a catastrophic car accident when a Walmart truck struck his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The accident left him with severe brain injuries, multiple fractures, and memory loss.

A Georgia truck driver has been charged in a New Jersey wreck that left comedian Tracy Morgan in critical condition and another man, 63-year-old fellow comedian Jimmy Mack, dead.

Kevin Roper, 35, of Jonesboro, was charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into the limo bus carrying the comedian and others, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Initial reports indicated there were seven people injured in the crash, but the prosecutor’s statement put the number at four.

He says in later interviews about his miraculous recovery, that he needed lots of emotional rehabilitation as well after the incident.

The crash in 2014 wasn’t his last car crash. He smacked his Bugatti years ago and was joking about it a couple of weeks later, saying. “I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

Hopefully Morgan recovers quickly, and we are glad that it was just a bad case of food poisoning.