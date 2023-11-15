“This Will Be Worse Than What The Hitman Did To Martin” | Podcaster Gillie Da Kid Compares Himself To Allen Iverson, Secures One-on-One With Jamal Crawford

Podcaster, rapper and actor Gillie Da Kid claims that he is a certified hooper and if his past matchups with other celebrities serve as proof, he might not be wrong.

But he hasn’t played any real hoopers (outside of shooting coach Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, whom he lost to). Gillie will now have his chance to prove that he belongs with the elite crop of basketball players after he got one of the best pure hoopers to accept his one-on-one challenge.

Gillie Da Kid vs NBA Legend Jamal Crawford?

Gillie Da Kid challenged Jamal Crawford to a one-on-one, claiming during his “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, which also featured guests Ma$e and Cam’Ron, that he would cook the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

“I bet you Jamal Crawford will not accept this challenge one-on-one,” Gillie said. “I will cook the sh– [out of him]. Let me just say this, Jamal Crawford is gonna get his baskets — that’s what he do. He cook everybody. “But guess who else going in the oven? Jamal f–king Crawford. He gotta guard me. I’m like Bubba Chuck. I know I’m a motherf–king liability on muthaf–king defense, but I’m such a liability on offense that it don’t even f–kin’ matter.”

Jamal Crawford wanted all the smoke against Gillie and even tweeted his response.

“Aye @gilliedakid, they slipped you something real serious huh? I don’t bother nobody, now you want ‘Jamal Wick Crawford’ to play 1’s with?! This will be worse than what the Hitman did to Martin. It’s on,” Jamal Crawford said on X.

Gillie Da Kid is known for his boastful personality, and his confidence is often mistaken for cockiness. But this time around it looks like he did his best Dak Prescott impersonation, poured honey all over himself, and proceeded to poke the bear.

The bear responded.

Can Gillie Da Kid Beat Jamal Crawford 1-on-1?

Jamal Crawford is not your ordinary former NBA player. He’s widely regarded as one of the best ball handlers, and one of the most versatile offensive players in basketball. He regularly would come off the bench and drop 20 points or more like it was nothing to him, which led him to 3x 6th Man Of The Year awards in his NBA career.

The 43-year-old former guard averaged 14.6 points and 3.4 assists in his career and has tons of highlight videos showcasing his ball-handling skills. Not to mention J Crossover is six-foot-five versus Gillie’s five-foot-nine stature.

Gillie probably couldn’t even beat Crawford’s 13-year-old son JJ.

This matchup isn’t favorable for Gillie at all, but it’s the matchup he wants and the matchup he’s going to get.

The only thing that would make this even better is if they wager money. Then the stakes will really be high and neither side will hold back.