‘This Man Has Been Turning The Ball Over, And That’s Not What They’re Paying Him to Do’ | Stephen A. Smith Says Ravens Are Not Getting Their Money’s Worth From QB Lamar Jackson

ESPN’s chief talking head Stephen A. Smith says the Baltimore Ravens need more from their $260 million QB Lamar Jackson. The Ravens dropped to 3-2 after Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jackson has turned the ball over a lot this season. But there needs to be context.

“That is inexcusable. We got to look at it from that perspective. We also got to look at the fact that he leads all NFL players with seven fumbles [four lost],” Smith said. “He’s accounted for eight touchdowns this year but has six total turnovers in five games. Come on, man.”

Offensive Struggles Have Been A Collective Effort

Jackson has been the victim of some bad drops this season from WR’s Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman. TE Mark Andrews also dropped a surefire TD pass in the loss as well.

So, it has been a collective effort. Still, it’s the QB who gets the blame as the leader of the offense.

“That stuff can’t be contagious,” Andrews said. “If one [drop] happens, whatever, [we have to] move on and get to the next play. We need to be better. Obviously, Lamar is putting the ball right where it needs to be, and we need to be there for him and make plays. We do that, we win this game.”

Jackson is being paid like one of the top QBs in the league, which he is. Smith, correctly, argues that the money he makes is because of what the Ravens expect. But every QB doesn’t play perfectly.

Failure Is Baked Into The Game

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have spells where they don’t play well too. Failure is baked into the game.

“It starts with him. And even though you got those drops, at the end of the day, d–n, if you don’t turn the ball over, you win anyway,” Smith said. “This man has been turning the ball over, and that is not what they’re paying him to do.”

The Ravens’ defense is playing elite so far this season. It’s on the offense to pick up the slack and score TDs.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, the Raves boarded a plane on Monday to London. They will face the Tennessee Titans in England this coming weekend as a part of the NFL’s continued effort of growing the game globally.