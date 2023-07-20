“They’re Driven, Hungry, Talented And Ready For ZOA” | The Rock Signs Who’s Who List Of College Athletes To NIL Program

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The former WWE wrestling star is also owner of the XFL and has his own Under Armour line. The former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman is now venturing into a new project, one that entails NIL deals and programs. During Johnson’s college tenure student-athletes weren’t allowed to capitalize on name, image and likeness like they are today, and being the strong businessman that he is, Johnson is adding to his portfolio.

Johnson’s new NIL program will feature his ZOA energy drink. The program, dubbed “The Rock’s Warriors,” has partnered with seven collegiate student-athletes. The list includes LSU women’s basketball star and national champion Angel Reese, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers, UNC quarterback Drake Maye, one-armed basketball sensation Hansel Emmanuel of Austin Peay University, Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchins, and Florida A&M softball star Amaya Gainer.

The Rock reportedly handpicked each athlete, as his first NIL campaign is set to get underway in a big way.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is tapping student athletes to help promote ZOA Energy, creating “The Rock’s Warriors” annual NIL programhttps://t.co/z4HUGhXVQS pic.twitter.com/2IPvLsdOdp — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) July 19, 2023

Johnson Talks About What He Envisions For ZOA Energy In The NIL World

Per a statement release by The Rock at the time of the announcement, the student athletes will be part of a marketing campaign for the rising energy drink.

“Through this first-of-its-kind NIL expansion, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time,” the Rock said in a statement. “I know from experience the grit and hard work that’s required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the power of life. ZOA, gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them — that’s why I’m super pumped about uniting all of The Rock’s Warriors Under one roof.

“I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories, experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

They will also be required to produce content across each individual’s social media platforms. That’s the new way of getting things out, and with the amount of followers each possesses, news about ZOA will stretch far and wide to the masses.

ZOA Just Rebranded In January

In an effort to modernize the brand, ZOA rebranded itself at the beginning of 2023. It’s rebrand’s focus was aimed at standing out amongst its long list of competitors in the energy drink world.

And with The Rock now using the NIL platform to push it, the brand is sure to pop much more than it did previously.