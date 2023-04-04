Cain And Abel Vibes | Teen Charged With Killing Brother Over YMCA Pickup Game

Sports are competitive, and sometimes they can become volatile as players trash talk one another throughout the game. That’s nothing new in the streets of Philly, where basketball is life. Last week, in the Upper Darby area which is just outside of and west of Philly, two brothers were involved in a pretty intense game at the local YMCA. Unfortunately, the trash talk spilled over at home, and one of the brothers allegedly shot and killed the other.

In an affidavit obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Anthony Byrd, who was 22, was found dead in his kitchen in his home. According to the affidavit Byrd has been shot several times, including one to the head. Reportedly, Byrd’s younger brother Amir, who’s 18, shot and killed his brother, and was taken into police custody and charged with murder.

YMCA Argument Led To Sibling Murder

In his statement to the press, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said that an argument from the Haverford Township YMCA carried over to their home, where Amir allegedly shot and killed his older brother.

According to the Delaware State Times, the argument was intense and continued back at their home. A witness told reporters, “They were going back and forth on each other, and talking at each other.”

Amir allegedly fired nine shots from a .40-caliber Glock firearm that wasn’t his. The gun was reportedly owned by a family member.

A 19 Year old 10th-grade student

Bernhardt, who’s seen many cases where guns have taken innocent lives, sounded like someone who sees this type of stuff all too often. He told The Delaware County State Times, this following the findings he and his team made.

“Here we go again with guns, a mother, a family that legally owned a gun. They have to be unloaded,” Bernhardt said. “They have to have locks on them. They have to be stored and secured where people can’t get a hold of them. This kid doesn’t get a hold of this gun, who knows, we’re not in this situation.”

Bernhardt also added how the family now has to bury a child, and then proceed to pick up the pieces and put their life back together. That’s so much easier said than done, and that’s why Bernhardt is pleading with legal gun owners to be more careful with their handguns. He stressed the not being loaded in his statement, and that’s definitely part of it.

Upper Darby man murders brother over basketball game taunts, police say https://t.co/I4S8Rm2eWb — Delco Times (@delcotimes) March 27, 2023

This Makes Recent Events In Women’s Game Very Minuscule

For someone to kill their brother over a basketball game, puts anything that happened with LSU star Angel Reese and Iowa star Caitlin Clark in complete perspective. As well as what happened with Memphis women’s basketball player Jamirah Shutes, who punched a Bowling Green player during the handshake line.

While those were incidents that you don’t like to see, no one lost their life as a result of it.

And, again, killing his own brother gives off a Cain and Abel vibe, forget basketball.

