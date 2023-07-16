The New Soccer Celebration For Women Boxers? OnlyFans Model Boxer Daniella Hemsley Flashes The Crowd And Cameras After Win

A new celebratory tradition creeps into combat sports and is reminiscent of a soccer celebration with much more spice, flashing the crowd after a win. The recent bare-it-all fighter is Daniella Hemsley, who greatly impacted Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event after a hard-fought victory in Dublin, Ireland.

The event featured the semifinals of a new combat sports phenomenon, an influencer fight. This tournament for Kingpyn saw four losing competitors from the previous event fight in the loser’s bracket matchups. Hemsley faced Ms. Danielka, and the two women gave the crowd an action-packed all-out war from the opening bell to the closing bell for the 3Arena crowd.

However, Hemsley returned to her OnlyFans career when she was announced the winner via unanimous decision. After a short celebration, she rolled up her sports bra to flash the audience and the DAZN streaming cameras for a not-suitable-for-work edition of the sports spectacle.

Boxer Daniella Hemsley flashed the crowd on live tv after winning her first boxing match 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/T4uHcUGhMM — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 15, 2023

Business Is Still Bobbin’

“I had so much to prove, and I have a lot of doubts,” she said in an interview. “Not just within myself, but a lot of people had a lot of doubts. And I just went in there and absolutely gave it my all.”

Later, when she was asked about the unique celebration, Hemsley said, “no regrets, and I’ll do it again.”

Hemsley then took to Instagram to celebrate and revealed that the incident was a wardrobe malfunction originally planned to shield her essentials.

“I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words) but Big respect, that was true WAR!,” the post read. “I also apologies to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol.”

Hemsley may well have been taking a queue from BKFC fighter Tai Emery, who did the same thing after a victory last year in her debut. In September 2022, bare-knuckle fighter Emery defeated opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai by KO at 1:41 of Round 1 of BKFC Thailand 3 in Bangkok, Thailand, then jumped on the ropes and flashed the crowd.

"Interesting celebration right there by Tai Emery."



You can say that again. 😳🙈#BKFCThailand3 pic.twitter.com/iMOOSGyqLO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 3, 2022

The New Normal?

The effect was immediate as Emery’s OnlyFans page saw a 6,150 percent increase in her fans paying to access her online content at that time.

“Honestly, it’s been one of the best things to happen,” Emery told MMAFighting then. “I’ve always said that as long as you’re always truly just being yourself in every moment, nothing bad can come from it.

“I’m sure there was a lot of people worried that I was going to get backlash in Thailand [because] it’s actually illegal for women to show their breasts, but it’s legal for a man that has fake breasts to be able to expose his chest. Being in a country that’s mostly Buddhist, there could’ve been a lot of backlash, but honestly, from every single country there’s been a lot of support.”

Twitter gave Hemsley the same support, and a new trend is beginning for nontraditional women fighters.