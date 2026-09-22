‘Not Old Or Stupid, Does This To Have Fun’: Fans Of Fox NFL Sunday Are Split On Whether 78-Year-Old Legend Terry Bradshaw Should Retire

Terry Bradshaw has been a staple on “Fox NFL Sunday” since the popular pregame show first launched in 1994. Now fans are calling for the 78-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers legend to hang up his microphone.

For over three decades, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has served as a primary studio analyst and co-host alongside colleagues like Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Curt Menefe.

The 78-year-old Bradshaw recently drew the wrath of NFL fans who want to respectfully usher the living legend into retirement.

Some NFL fans are calling for longtime Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw to retire after an exchange he had with Rob Gronkowski durign a discussion about Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During Sunday’s broadcast, former New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski was raving about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and his favorite target tight end Trey McBride and called him the best at his position in the game. Until he met some odd resistance from Bradshaw.

“Trey McBride is the best TE in the league right now,” Gronk said. “WHOA!,” Bradshaw seemed to object. “What about McBride?” “That’s what we just said” the panel, which included Michael Strahan, Menefe and Long shouted.

Though their professionalism is unquestioned, Bradshaw and Gronk are not known for being eloquent scholars or masterful analysts of the game. Strahan made that pretty clear when he followed Bradshaw totally missing the fact that Gronk was referencing McBride by pointing at each and saying “brilliant mind to brilliant mind.”

NFL Fans On Social Media Urge 78-Year-Old Terry Bradshaw To Retire

Fans across social media couldn’t resist a barrage of age-shaming with some calling for the four-time Super Bowl champ to finally hang up his mic.

“Bradshaw, Al Michaels, and a few others need to hang it up. Thanks for the memories, but it’s time to go. You did good, go rest now,” one user commented on X under a video of the exchange between Bradshaw and Gronk.

“Love Terry but unfortunately his time should have come to an end about 5 years ago on Fox,” one netizen quipped.

“Bradshaw is ready for a POTUS run,” a fan added.

“Should have retired 4 years ago when he insisted that everyone should get the vax and ivermectin was for horses only. What an idiot, he’s unwatchable!,” another X user mentioned in the comments.

Other fans defended the comedic aspect that Bradshaw always has brought to the mix. In the same way that New York Yankees legendary catcher Yogi Berra used to come up with his own versions of popular sayings and even invent words, Bradshaw’s vulnerability and ability to poke fun at himself is exactly what endears him to many fans.

“That’s exactly why he should NOT retire!,” one observer reasoned. “FOX easily has the funniest and most entertaining NFL crew and it’s not particularly close.”

“Give Terry the grace. He’s a legend. It’s like throwing your dad out of Holiday parties because his memory isn’t what it was,” another netizen sympathized.

“Much rather have an older player on the panel than some chick trying to talk cool,” one user commented.

To which a fan objected, saying:

“You’d rather have a guy with dementia than a person that knows where they are and what they’re talking about ?”

If you polled NFL fans, they would probably rather have Bradshaw in the booth doing what he does. Sometimes you’re not sure if he’s serious or just brilliantly creating great television.

“nah, he does this to have fun,” one fan insisted on X. “He has always done stuff like this, it’s not because he’s old or stupid. He HAS fun on the panel.”

People are just quick to suggest that someone’s time is up when they reach a certain age. Bradshaw might slip up here and there, but his recovery game is legendary, as several fans noted.

“The funniest part is Bradshaw immediately claiming ‘I set you up!’ after Gronk had literally JUST said Trey McBride.That is either an unbelievably committed dad joke or one of the greatest live-TV recoveries ever. Nobody can tell which is exactly why the clip exploded. “

“What about mcbride?” was the funniest unexpected comeback.