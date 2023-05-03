Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios’ Mom Has Car Stolen At Gunpoint In Australia | Kyrgios’ Green Tesla Saves The Day, Leads To Gunman Being Tased

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is thanking a higher power and the Tesla app today. Why? Because on Monday a masked man named “Chris” pointed a firearm at his mom and demanded that she hand over the keys to Kyrgios’ Tesla Model X.

Per The Guardian, the robber forced Kyrgios mom outside in an attempt to have her show him how to operate the vehicle.

“She was escorted outside toward the Tesla at gunpoint, and observed the defendant get into the driver seat of the car, police allege in court documents. “She felt at this time she had an opportunity while the firearm was not pointed at her to run back inside the house and screamed for help from the other occupants of the house.”

As the robber took off in the vehicle, Kyrgios used the Tesla app to not only track where the car was, but to also control the speed of the vehicle. He was able to get the speed down to 50 mph. That allowed police to track and find the robber about 16 minutes later, but he sped off, leading to another chase that led them into a school zone, which forced the cops to call off the chase.

They eventually cornered the robber and tasered him after he resisted arrest.

Kyrgios Green Tesla Has Been In The News Often

Kyrgios’ lime green Tesla made the news last year when a neighbor complained about him parking it in a car share zone nightly, not allowing others the opportunity to use the designated parking spaces. The resident called Kyrgios “entitled” because he’s an elite athlete.

The resident’s rant on Facebook never mentioned Kyrgios by name, but he did let it be known that the car belonged to a famous athlete.

“Recently a very well known… tennis player has decided that he is somehow entitled to park in it with his own vehicle.

“I don’t want to name and shame the guy but he’s very famous and parks in this car share space almost nightly, meaning that anybody that has a Go Go or Car Next Door vehicle has no option to park there.”

Kyrgios Recovering From Knee Surgery

Known for his very over-the-top and sometimes controversial disposition, Kyrgios is an elite talent. The big Aussie was forced to miss his home nation Grand Slam (Aussie Open) while recovering from knee surgery.

He expects to be ready to go this month in the French Open as he looks to get that elusive Grand Slam title.