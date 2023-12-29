Nets’ Mikal Bridges Says He Can’t Live Without Chipotle Everyday: Can He Live With Not Making The All-Star Game?

Brooklyn Nets’ forward Mikal Bridges says Chipotle is one of the 10 things he can’t live without in a video interview with “GQ Sports.” Bridges said he’s had the food from the Mexican grill every day for the last 10 years. But what about the 2024 All-Star Game? Could he live with not making the Eastern Conference All-Stars?

“Chipotle, I eat this every day,” said Bridges. “Still been on it heavy to this day. I have friends and family that [tease] me a little bit. It’s too fire to not have every single time, so it don’t disappoint.”

That’s A Lot Of Chipotle

According to Front Office Sports, Bridges has eaten over $50,000 worth of Chipotle if he has had it every day for the past 10 years. That’s a lot of cash on one type of food, but Bridges is a multimillionaire, so no big deal.

Reminds us of former NFL player Chad Johnson’s obsession with McDonald’s. Though Chipotle’s marketing team would tell you there food is much healthier.

“White rice, double chicken, medium and mild salsa, no beans, corn and lettuce. I used to get the hot salsa,” Bridges said. “But I don’t know if y’all know, that hot salsa I don’t know what they did to it these past couple years, but I just take one bite and I just be like chugging water. It still ain’t helping. It just be painful eating a bowl. I felt soft because I love spicy food, and I’m just like, bruh, I’ve been eating this hot sauce for all these years. Rest in peace to the hot sauce.”

Meanwhile on the floor the Nets are 15-16 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Bridges is averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game on 46/36/83 shooting splits. He’s +1.7 in EPM which places him in the 83rd percentile.

It’s Tough To Be An All-Star

A solid season, but likely not All-Star worthy.

The 12-man All-Star rosters are made up of five starters and seven reserves. The three front court starters in the East are probably Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

Let’s say they choose four more frontcourt players out of the seven reserves. That’s four spots for Kristaps Porzingis, Scottie Barnes, Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam, and Bridges.

You see the problem.

Bridges has had a good year so far but not quite All-Star level. He would’ve needed to produce like he did when he was just traded to Brooklyn from Phoenix and was averaging 26 points per game on 47/37/89 shooting splits and was a +2.2 in EPM.

There are levels in this league, and the jump from above-average starter to All-Star is a big one.