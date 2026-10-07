‘Black Daddy, White Mama. Mixed Breeds’: Stephen Jackson Gives His Blunt Theory On Why American NBA Players Lack Grit and Appreciation

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has built a reputation throughout his NBA career and in retirement as being an outspoken Black man who never forgot his humble beginnings in Port Arthur, Texas. Controversial takes on sports, race, culture and politics has been a staple of his and he continues to trigger folks in his recent appearance on “Out The Mud podcast.”

The sharp-shooting NBA champion, who admitted to participating in games high as a kite and is known for his participation in the notorious “Malice At The Place” brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons back in 2004, was asked about the near extinction of players who exude “hood” qualities and rose up out of some of the most dangerous and underserved communities in America.

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player and “All The Smoke” podcast co-host blamed biracial households for today’s players not having the same mindset and attitude when it comes to basketball as previous generations. (Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jackson didn’t hold back with his take on the matter. He straight up blamed biracial households for today’s players not having the same mindset and attitude when it comes to basketball as previous generations.

“So we had so many guys when we played that can do most of everything,” Jackson continued. “And the way what we had to go through and the role we took to get to where we got to the NBA, it was different from them, bro. … This is not a knock or a diss, but if you look at the league, a lot of these kids in the league now, Black daddy, white mama. Mixed breeds.”

He says that lack of hunger has allowed international hoopers to take over the game in America.

“I mean, that’s just what it is, bro,” Jackson added. “It’s not a knock. People hate the truth, but that’s just what it is if you look at that. We had what the last six MVPs been overseas cats. So, that shows the appreciation for the game here. That we not appreciating and playing the game with the appreciation that these motherf****** over there playing with. They coming over here dominating y’all because it means something to them.”

Jackson suggests that being of mixed race and growing up in communities that were not subjected to the harsh realities of urban and Southern ghettos has changed the entire connection that kids today have with the game of basketball. For him, it was a matter of lids and death.

“I think it’s changed because two reasons,” Jackson said. “These kids ain’t growing up like we grew up… So the appreciation for what the game does for them is different. It’s different. Like that s*** meant everything to us. Mama, a lot of us, s***, when we was first getting in the league, our mama’s facing eviction and s***.

“A lot of our family was on their last leg,” Jackson continued. “So we saved a lot of people. I think today, where it’s so easy, where all you got to do is have a following… One good play, and you can get a name. More kids are more worried about what the game do for them than actually love the game. They love what the game can do for them, and that’s what we seeing. That’s why we don’t see the passion.”

Jackson says there are exceptions to the rule such as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. He says they bring an old school grit, passion and “dog” mentality that is sorely needed in the NBA. He also says the game is too specialized and players aren’t challenged to be multi-skilled on both ends of the court.

“Today we got too many guys that are 6 ‘3″, and all he do is do handoffs and picks,” Jackson said. “6’3”, you’re supposed to be a shooter. You got guys that’s one-dimensional in the league now. Guys can’t do everything. Guys sub in the game and do one thing. You go in there and set screens and handoffs and roll to the basket. You stay over there and shoot jumpers. That’s how it is now.”

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Jackson’s comments led to a spirited debate on social media, with fans in the comments split on why NBA players seem to be “softer” now than in the past.

“The professional sports world has definitely changed and when I was growing up the players were grateful to be given a chance to play and show their talents. Now it’s all about the money, the bling. Jackson is right, and many players have several baby mamas,” one fan agreed with Jackson.

“I don’t think being interracial should be the focus,” one user commented. “Kids that are raised in well to do homes usually don’t have the same drive as those that are less fortunate.”

Netizens agreed that less affluence breeds more determination, but don’t agree that race plays a role.

“Being raised by a single mom definitely makes you harder because life is so much harder. Most don’t succeed. Better to be a little soft with two parents in the home. Most do succeed,” one user commented.

“The players who came from abject poverty were generally better because they were hungrier,” agreed another.

“everything has its time and nothing lasts forever,” one fan commented, before offering a narrative about why the NBA seems to be losing popularity. The NBA golden era was 80/90s. Remember when people thought it could overtake the NFL? Too many other options today, the NBA is not exciting like the NFL.”

The mentality that Jackson has a problem with isn’t just found in bi-racial kids of means. For every Bronnie James, Boozer Boys and Elijah Arenas, there’s a kid who had half of the opportunity that those guys did, playing for the same stakes. The overall mentality for any player of this generation will inevitably be what can the game do for them, rather than what they can offer the game. Also, the NBA itself has legislated a lot of the aggressive play that preceded recent generations, out of the game. With generational-wealth-changing NIL deals being offered to teenagers, we will inevitably see less bull and more brand as the years go on.