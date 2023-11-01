Son Of “The Human Highlight Film” Dominique Wilkins Commits To His Dad’s Alma Mater Georgia

It’s a legacy season in college basketball! The latest former NBA legend’s son to commit to his father’s alma mater is Jacob Wilkins, the son of “The Human Highlight Film” Dominique Wilkins. The younger Wilkins is a four-star prospect, and he chose the Bulldogs over Virginia; he also had offers from Alabama, Indiana, and Cincinnati.

“I just feel at home,” Jacob said on YouTube, where he announced his decision. “I trust everyone there. I come in there with a last name, but I know I’ll make my own name going there. Not just being the son of Dominique Wilkins but Jacob Wilkins.”

Standing at 6 feet 8, the power forward from Grayson High School in Grayson, Georgia, is currently the No. 57-ranked prospect in the ESPN 60 class of 2025. Per reports, he is the No. 11 power forward prospect and No. 4 player in his class in the state of Georgia.

Georgia’s Coming

Bulldogs coach Mike White is looking to build an impressive roster. He landed forward Asa Newell less than a week ago, the second five-star prospect to commit to the Bulldogs since the ESPN recruiting database started in 2007.

Dominique was a star for the Bulldogs from 1979 to 1982, averaging 21.6 points and 7.5 rebounds. He won SEC Player of the Year in 1981 and was the No. 3 pick in the 1982 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. James Worthy went No. 1 that year to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dominique was a nine-time All-Star and two-time winner of the NBA’s slam dunk contest.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been a family affair as Jacob’s cousin, Damien Wilkins, played for Georgia from 2002 to ’04 and averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Human Highlight Documentary

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the Hall of Famer is getting the documentary treatment soon for his remarkable NBA career. Wilkins is currently the VP of basketball operations for the Atlanta Hawks.