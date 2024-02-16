Shattered Dreams | LSU Freshman and Louisiana High School Football Legend Trey Holly Is Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder In Shooting

LSU freshman sensation Trey Holly was on his way to superstardom and then probably the NFL, now he’s been charged with attempted second-degree murder, just one of three felony charges he’s facing tied to a shooting last week in Farmerville, Louisiana.

Holly, who turned himself in to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, also faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, both felonies, Law enforcement old ESPN.

Holly only ran for 110 yards on 11 carries this past season, including one touchdown against Army, but this season was going to be his coming-out party as Holly entered LSU as one of the most lauded backs in Louisiana high school football history. Holly, ESPN’s No. 10-ranked running back and No. 172 overall player in the Class of 2023, set the state’s all-time rushing record with 10,523 yards and scored 160 touchdowns in his high school career at Union Parish High School.

I've been waiting to see running back Trey Holley for Union Parish, play and it happened tonight.



For those who don’t know he’s the 4th leading rusher in the state of Louisiana with 673 yards and 24 touchdowns… that’s not including the numbers he put up tonight. pic.twitter.com/61QTfOgMg9 — LaShanda McCuin (@LaShandaMcCuin) October 29, 2022

Trey Holly Has NIL Deal

These accomplishments garnered him NIL deals and in 2022, Holly became one of the first rush of high school prospects to capitalize on the new NIL rules in a deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. The terms of the NIL deal were not made public, but at the time, the 5-foot-7, 177-pounder had an On3 NIL valuation of $38,000 as of two years ago and it was on the rise.

Holly picked LSU on May 15 over offers from top teams like Florida State, Oregon, and USC. Guess he should have not stayed in Louisiana. It’s turning out to be the worst school he could have chosen.

Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in Farmerville told ESPN in a phone interview Thursday that Holly turned himself in around noon and is being held on $512,000 bond, which is significant.

Holly’s Involvement Discovered After Investigation

Holly’s arrest on Thursday is one of three arrests tied to a Feb. 9 shooting, per Gates, in which two people were shot. Gates told ESPN that both of the shooting victims are expected to live, so if Holly is guilty, identifying him might not be a problem for the victims.

Holly has been suspended indefinitely from all LSU football team activities, but has not been expelled from the university, His future is in limbo with these serious charges hanging over his head and much more details to come out in the future.