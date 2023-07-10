Shaq Not Just In Las Vegas For Summer Hoops | Fans Spot NBA Legend With Two Young Ladies For A Night Out On The Town

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his business ventures, endorsement deals, music career, charity work, and incredible Hall of Fame basketball career. He is also known for dating attractive women. He was once again spotted out with a beautiful woman on his arm but this time it was in Las Vegas.

O’Neal has made it clear that he is not ready to settle down again after being married to Shaunie for nine years before the two divorced in 2011.

Shaq out with the two young ladies in Las Vegas. (Photo: @2Cool2Blog/ Twitter screenshot)

Not One But Two

A fan was posted outside of a venue and recorded the basketball legend escorting two women inside. Both women looked like they were much younger than the 51-year-old, which comes as no surprise if you follow his dating history.

SHAQ gets spotted in Vegas 👀 pic.twitter.com/zmsTeJPHAj — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 9, 2023

In June, O’Neal was spotted leaving dinner with social media influencer Brittany Renner at Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles. Then, he was accused of attempting to slide into a girl’s DMs who went viral because she was supposedly too attractive to work at Home Depot worker. O’Neal denied those allegations and said he was “upfliting the young lady.”

Some Play, Some Work

In addition to enjoying the Las Vegas nightlife, O’Neal also watched some NBA Summer League games and worked his DJ gig at the Encore Beach Club on July 8.

The popular Vegas club is known for their elaborate day and nighttime parties. The club has a outside and inside setup with sand serving as the dance floor on the outside. It is one of five venues that “DJ Diesel” will be touring this summer as he spends time away from his sports analyst job on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

O’Neal will return to Encore on August 5 and probably won’t be alone.

He also was in “daddy mode” this past weekend. His 17-year-old daughter’s AAU team was playing in Chicago in the Nike Nationals. Me’Arah O’Neal is ranked as the 35th player in the class of 2024 by ESPN.