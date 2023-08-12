Seven More Football Players From Iowa State And Iowa Charged In Sports Betting Scandal

Seven players and one staff member of the 2022 Iowa and Iowa State football programs were charged with aggravated misdemeanors in connection to a gambling investigation, and all but two are accused of betting on their own team. The four Iowa State players make five from the Cyclones, including QB Hunter Dekkers.

Gambling Probe Exposed Iowa Athletes

The other Iowa State athletes are starters: running back Jirehl Brock, tight end DeShawn Hanika, offensive lineman Jake Remsburg and defensive lineman Isaiah Lee.

“Since becoming aware of potential NCAA eligibility issues related to sports wagering by several of our student-athletes back in May, Iowa State University has been actively working to address these issues with the involved student-athletes, and that process remains ongoing,” Iowa State said in a statement. “We will continue to support our student-athletes as our compliance staff works with the NCAA to sort out questions surrounding their future eligibility for athletics competition.”

The Iowa players are: current wide receiver Jack Johnson, former receiver Arland Bruce IV, former safety Harry “Reggie” Bracy II and graduate assistant Owen O’Brien.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with reporters for the first time during training camp on Friday.

Punishment Pending

Bruce was accused of making 132 online sports wagers totaling more than $4,342 under the name “Vincent Bruce” to create a fraudulent DraftKings account while he was underage.

Bracy also used an account under the name “Vincent Bruce” and is accused of placing eight wagers on Iowa events and 66 overall totaling $715 while underage.

Johnson allegedly used his mother’s name to obtain a DraftKings account before turning 21 in June. He is accused of making 380 wagers for more than $1,800 while underage.

O’Brien was student assistant then a graduate assistant and allegedly used his mother’s information while underage to create a FanDuel account. He is accused of making more than 350 bets for $3,047 while underage, including 11 wagers on Iowa sporting.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine ranging from $855 to $8,540. NCAA rules state any athlete wagering on their own university could receive a lifetime ban.

Online sports gambling has been legalized in 37 states plus Washington D.C., but it’s not legal in Iowa.