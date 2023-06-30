Serena Williams’ Bestie Caroline Wozniacki To Return To Tennis After Three Years Off And Two Kids; Is The GOAT Next?

Former world No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis after retiring three years ago. The Danish star will target this summer’s US Open for her first major and she has the blessing of bestie Serena Williams. Does this mean a return for the GOAT is in the works?

Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter… pic.twitter.com/OQatFWxQGK — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 29, 2023

In a first-person essay in Vogue magazine, Wozniacki cited how motherhood has changed her perspective on what’s possible. She and her husband, former NBA All-Star David Lee, have two children.

“I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about. I want to show those women that maybe there’s a way. It’s certainly not easy to find the right balance — and I’m so lucky to have a supportive husband and supportive parents, and the help of a nanny — but I think it’s possible. I want to prove that to myself and to those women. You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career — and be great at it.”

Wozniacki And Serena

Wozniacki wouldn’t be the first mother to return to the sport after giving birth. Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters, two-time Grand Slam singles champion Victoria Azarenka, and Williams have all done it.

Speaking of the GOAT. Wozniacki had to consult with her bestie before making this decision, right?

“Serena [Williams] and I had dinner a few weeks ago, and when I told her my plan she just said, ‘Wow—good for you. I’m going to cheer you on every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I’m here.’ She’s always been there for me.”

How much will supporting Wozniacki give Williams the itch to get back on tour? Great athletes love to surprise us by doing the impossible. It’s part of what makes them great.

It’s unlikely Williams does return though. She’ll be happy taking care of her growing family (baby No. 2 is on the way), managing her many business ventures and cheering on Wozniacki.

Perspective

There are also the practical reasons. Wozniacki is 32, and Williams is 41.

The GOAT has many more miles and injuries on her body. Though Wozniacki suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

Not to mention, there is nothing for Williams to prove. She is the GOAT. Unquestionably the greatest ever. There is nothing she can do legacy wise to really change that.

But for Wozniacki, maybe she feels there is still some meat on the bone. Now that she’s a wife and mother, there is proper perspective in her life and she can play more freely.

However it goes for Wozniacki, her dear friend remains an inspiration.

“I think that Serena doesn’t get nearly enough credit for getting to so many Grand Slam finals after having Olympia. Her retirement will always be bittersweet, both for me and for so many other players, because she’s meant so much to women’s tennis. She paved the way for so many of us—she showed us that anything is possible. As women, I think we need to be strong, to stand up for what we believe in and not be afraid to say I can be the best at something.”

Wozniacki will play Montreal in early August, one of the big summer hardcourt US Open tuneups, to hopefully get some matches under her belt before heading to NYC.