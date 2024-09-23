“He Breaks Up With You … Then Gets A White Girl Pregnant”: NBA Star Scottie Barnes’ Scorned Ex-Girlfriend Says He Moved Her To Another Country, Dumped Her and Impregnated Older Woman

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes’ ex-girlfriend is truly a woman scorned right now and she’s letting everyone know about it.

Scottie’s ex, a very beautiful Black woman who goes by “nari” online, claims that he cheated on her with a 33-year-old white woman, Alyssa Rae Holmes, and even got the woman pregnant, as evidenced by an Instagram post.

The drama and suspicion emerged when Scottie’s ex-girlfriend came out and posted a TikTok video claiming that he broke up with her after she helped him through some tough times, even moved out of the country to support his dreams and then got dumped.

NBA Star Scottie Barnes’ Scorned Ex-Girlfriend Says He Moved Her To Another Couuntry, Dumped Her and Impregnated Older White Woman (Photos/ Getty Images/Instagram)

“Put a finger down if you’re dating your high school sweetheart for almost six years, you’re holding it down for him while he’s trying to make it to the NBA. He makes it to the NBA, so you move to another country just to be there with him to support him all the while studying for your masters, one day out of the blue he breaks up with you and then months later, he gets a white girl pregnant. Just me? Ok.”

Evidence Suggests Alyssa Rae Holmes Is Older White Woman Scottie Barnes Impregnated

After some very light sleuthing by the social media detectives, it was easily discovered that Alyssa Rae Holmes is the woman whom the NBA star impregnated and is currently dating.



The response under the video post was not favorable for Scottie as X users accused him of going to the same old playbook.



One X user said: “Bro coulda had a down to earth girl his age he been known instead he chose some washed up aunt who’s only in it for the bag🤦🏽what we doing Scottie?”



Barnes played college basketball for the Florida State Seminoles, earning third-team all-ACC honors as a freshman, and was taken fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2021 NBA draft. He quickly asserted himself as a rookie, winning NBA Rookie of the Year for 2022.

Although the video has been removed, individuals have quickly saved and re-uploaded it on Twitter and other platforms.

Scottie Barnes ex on him getting a 33 year old white girl pregnant 😭 pic.twitter.com/J6KOVWCGcV — 🩸 ً (@NbaK824) September 22, 2024

In the video, the NBA star’s ex-girlfriend describes how they were an item since high school and how supportive she was of him when he was struggling in life before fame and fortune.

Now that Barnes is in the NBA and has already earned a cool $23 million, with the big bag on the horizon, she says, he’s cheated on her with a 33-year-old lady and even got her pregnant.



The final blow of disrespect is that the woman is white, which of course makes the entire situation ripe for social media outrage and the reinforcement of racial tropes when it comes to Black athletes and white women.

Barnes Was Dating Ex-Girlfriend For Six Years Before He Blew Up In NBA

According to nari, she and Barnes were dating for nearly six years before Scottie abruptly announced their breakup. Months later, she shockingly discovered that he had gotten a woman pregnant and was about to be a father.

Is Scottie Barnes Expecting A Baby With Alyssa Rae Holmes?

Alyssa Rae Holmes is the woman whom the NBA star impregnated and is currently romantically involved with. The account is currently private, although it was public before the social media piranhas started to hover. People started leaving comments, so she turned it private.



Twitter has revealed this photo as 33-year-old Alyssa Rae Holmes. She’s the woman NBA star Scottie Barnes is allegedly having a baby with after dumping his long-time girlfriend. His ex revealed all in a scathing IG post. (Twitter)

However, one piece of evidence escaped her preventive measures, a screenshot of a post floating online shows Alyssa’s prego tummy and a black hand holding it, leading people to believe it is Barnes.

Screenshot of the post where Scottie is seen commenting on Alyssa’s post. (Source: Twitter)

Scottie also follows Alyssa on Instagram and has liked and commented on her pregnancy announcement post. The NBA player wrote “life with you” in the comments section and expressed his happiness for their child. That’s what Sherlock Holmes calls a slam dunk.

Although Alyssa’s Instagram is private, her TikTok is still public, but with no signs of Barnes. The overwhelming evidence suggests that Barnes has started a life with this new woman, and regardless of race, the scorned ex-girlfriend is going to be unhappy.

We remember how Travis Kelce’s ex-flame went postal when she found out he was moving on with Taylor Swift. These things happen, and the fact that his BM is an older white woman is a side note at this point. For every Patrick and Brittany Mahomes story, there’s 100 more stories where the high school sweet makes it to the draft, but her heart gets left at the contract table.

This is the game.